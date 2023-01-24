ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

Chick-fil-A To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Junior Class On February 6

WOBURN, MA — Chick-fil-A (375 Washington St, Woburn) is donating 20% of proceeds from all orders to the Wilmington High School Class of 2024 on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 11am to 10pm. Customers must show the flyer below. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
WOBURN, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 27, 2023: Jim Plunkett Concert At Elks; Deadline To Purchase Chocolate To Support WHS Track Teams

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 27, 2023:. The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar. The Wilmington Board of Assessors meets at 11am in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund

READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. To qualify, a household’s gross income level must fall between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels. Learn more HERE. To apply for assistance, visit a local Salvation Army Corps Community Center or call 800-334-3047.
READING, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Spots Still Available For 7-Day Idaho Adventure In August

Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Recreation Department:. There are still spots available for our weeklong adventure in Idaho!. If you are still thinking about it, or even hearing about it for the first time, please check out this detailed video below. It shows you the sights, stays, and all the other highlights of this fantastic trip. We hope you will join us!
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts

MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
MALDEN, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 23, 2023: A Bad Day For Drivers

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 23, 2023:. A vehicle crashed into the woods on 93 North. No injuries. State Police handled scene. Vehicle towed. (1:56am) A car struck a large rock at Wildwood Street and Woburn Street. Vehicle towed. (11:47am)
WILMINGTON, MA
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Boston

Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday. Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”. Tyler’s visit comes in the...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy