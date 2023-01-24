Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
homenewshere.com
School Committee reacts to town manager’s response about the current Wildwood programs
WILMINGTON — At the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, they discussed updates to the 2023-2024 proposed budget including a recommendation from the town manager to cut the cost of moving the Wildwood programs into the middle school and the West. The meeting also pertained to updates on the MSBA process and school start times.
homenewshere.com
Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
Wilmington Apple
Chick-fil-A To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Junior Class On February 6
WOBURN, MA — Chick-fil-A (375 Washington St, Woburn) is donating 20% of proceeds from all orders to the Wilmington High School Class of 2024 on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 11am to 10pm. Customers must show the flyer below. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 27, 2023: Jim Plunkett Concert At Elks; Deadline To Purchase Chocolate To Support WHS Track Teams
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 27, 2023:. The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar. The Wilmington Board of Assessors meets at 11am in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE.
valleypatriot.com
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund
READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. To qualify, a household’s gross income level must fall between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels. Learn more HERE. To apply for assistance, visit a local Salvation Army Corps Community Center or call 800-334-3047.
Wilmington Apple
MBTA ADVISORY: North Wilmington Commuter Rail Riders Will Need To Use Shuttle Buses, February 4-12 & March 4-12
WILMINGTON, MA — From February 4, 2023 to February 12, 2023, and March 4, 2023 to March 12, 2023, Haverhill Line Commuter Rail trains will be out of service between Haverhill and Reading Stations. Shuttle buses will replace trains during this outage. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington...
Wilmington Apple
WHO DESERVES RECOGNITION FOR THEIR VOLUNTEERISM? Wilmington Good Guy Committee Now Seeking Nominations For 2023 Honoree
WILMINGTON, MA — After dealing with three years of Covid interruptions, the Wilmington Good Guy Committee is pleased to announce that there are plans to unseat the four-year reigning Good Guy Mike Burns from his lofty perch. The Committee is looking to honor another Wilmington resident for their contribution...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Spots Still Available For 7-Day Idaho Adventure In August
Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Recreation Department:. There are still spots available for our weeklong adventure in Idaho!. If you are still thinking about it, or even hearing about it for the first time, please check out this detailed video below. It shows you the sights, stays, and all the other highlights of this fantastic trip. We hope you will join us!
WCVB
Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 23, 2023: A Bad Day For Drivers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 23, 2023:. A vehicle crashed into the woods on 93 North. No injuries. State Police handled scene. Vehicle towed. (1:56am) A car struck a large rock at Wildwood Street and Woburn Street. Vehicle towed. (11:47am)
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Beverly Banks Recognized By Lasell University For Outstanding Collaboration
NEWTON, MA — Beverly Banks, a Lasell University student from Wilmington, was recognized by the institution for outstanding collaboration in the fall 2022 semester in their Field Intervention Strategies course, taught by Professor Pamela Naab. Banks was selected as one of the three best people to work with in...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders
Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday. Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”. Tyler’s visit comes in the...
NECN
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Comments / 0