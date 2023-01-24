Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
Chick-fil-A To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Junior Class On February 6
WOBURN, MA — Chick-fil-A (375 Washington St, Woburn) is donating 20% of proceeds from all orders to the Wilmington High School Class of 2024 on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 11am to 10pm. Customers must show the flyer below. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
Wilmington Apple
WHO DESERVES RECOGNITION FOR THEIR VOLUNTEERISM? Wilmington Good Guy Committee Now Seeking Nominations For 2023 Honoree
WILMINGTON, MA — After dealing with three years of Covid interruptions, the Wilmington Good Guy Committee is pleased to announce that there are plans to unseat the four-year reigning Good Guy Mike Burns from his lofty perch. The Committee is looking to honor another Wilmington resident for their contribution...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s 41st Annual ‘Fun On The Fourth’ Set For June 29 To July 2; Community Groups Wanted For Food Booths
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Fourth of July Committee is pleased to announce the 41st Anniversary of the Fun on the Fourth Celebration will take place June 29th through July 2nd 2023 on the Town Common and Fourth of July Building Parking Lot, pending final permits and approvals. The...
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund
READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. To qualify, a household’s gross income level must fall between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels. Learn more HERE. To apply for assistance, visit a local Salvation Army Corps Community Center or call 800-334-3047.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 27, 2023: Jim Plunkett Concert At Elks; Deadline To Purchase Chocolate To Support WHS Track Teams
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 27, 2023:. The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar. The Wilmington Board of Assessors meets at 11am in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE.
Wilmington Apple
TOWN ELECTION UPDATE: 5 Residents Pull Nomination Papers To Run For Office This April
WILMINGTON, MA — The following seats will be up for grabs in this year’s Wilmington Town Election on Saturday, April 22, 2023:. TWO 3-year seats on the Wilmington Select Board (currently held by Chair Judy O’Connell and Gary DePalma) TWO 3-year seats on the Wilmington School Committee...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Beverly Banks Recognized By Lasell University For Outstanding Collaboration
NEWTON, MA — Beverly Banks, a Lasell University student from Wilmington, was recognized by the institution for outstanding collaboration in the fall 2022 semester in their Field Intervention Strategies course, taught by Professor Pamela Naab. Banks was selected as one of the three best people to work with in...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Spots Still Available For 7-Day Idaho Adventure In August
Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Recreation Department:. There are still spots available for our weeklong adventure in Idaho!. If you are still thinking about it, or even hearing about it for the first time, please check out this detailed video below. It shows you the sights, stays, and all the other highlights of this fantastic trip. We hope you will join us!
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 4 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At Holy Cross
WORCESTER, MA — College of the Holy Cross congratulates the following Wilmington students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year:. Rhiannon Dyment, member of the class of 2026. Madison Guy, member of the...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 23, 2023: A Bad Day For Drivers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 23, 2023:. A vehicle crashed into the woods on 93 North. No injuries. State Police handled scene. Vehicle towed. (1:56am) A car struck a large rock at Wildwood Street and Woburn Street. Vehicle towed. (11:47am)
Wilmington Apple
MBTA ADVISORY: North Wilmington Commuter Rail Riders Will Need To Use Shuttle Buses, February 4-12 & March 4-12
WILMINGTON, MA — From February 4, 2023 to February 12, 2023, and March 4, 2023 to March 12, 2023, Haverhill Line Commuter Rail trains will be out of service between Haverhill and Reading Stations. Shuttle buses will replace trains during this outage. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington...
Comments / 0