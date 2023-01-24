Read full article on original website
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund
READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. To qualify, a household’s gross income level must fall between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels. Learn more HERE. To apply for assistance, visit a local Salvation Army Corps Community Center or call 800-334-3047.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s 41st Annual ‘Fun On The Fourth’ Set For June 29 To July 2; Community Groups Wanted For Food Booths
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Fourth of July Committee is pleased to announce the 41st Anniversary of the Fun on the Fourth Celebration will take place June 29th through July 2nd 2023 on the Town Common and Fourth of July Building Parking Lot, pending final permits and approvals. The...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Spots Still Available For 7-Day Idaho Adventure In August
Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Recreation Department:. There are still spots available for our weeklong adventure in Idaho!. If you are still thinking about it, or even hearing about it for the first time, please check out this detailed video below. It shows you the sights, stays, and all the other highlights of this fantastic trip. We hope you will join us!
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 23, 2023: A Bad Day For Drivers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 23, 2023:. A vehicle crashed into the woods on 93 North. No injuries. State Police handled scene. Vehicle towed. (1:56am) A car struck a large rock at Wildwood Street and Woburn Street. Vehicle towed. (11:47am)
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield location
IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has announced it has expanded and relocated its new 3,000-square-foot candy store in a prime location at the MarketStreet Lynnfield shopping center in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wilmington Apple
WHO DESERVES RECOGNITION FOR THEIR VOLUNTEERISM? Wilmington Good Guy Committee Now Seeking Nominations For 2023 Honoree
WILMINGTON, MA — After dealing with three years of Covid interruptions, the Wilmington Good Guy Committee is pleased to announce that there are plans to unseat the four-year reigning Good Guy Mike Burns from his lofty perch. The Committee is looking to honor another Wilmington resident for their contribution...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
NECN
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
valleypatriot.com
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
Wilmington Apple
MBTA ADVISORY: North Wilmington Commuter Rail Riders Will Need To Use Shuttle Buses, February 4-12 & March 4-12
WILMINGTON, MA — From February 4, 2023 to February 12, 2023, and March 4, 2023 to March 12, 2023, Haverhill Line Commuter Rail trains will be out of service between Haverhill and Reading Stations. Shuttle buses will replace trains during this outage. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington...
Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston
Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
vanyaland.com
Watch City Studios in Waltham to close after 13 years
The final hour is upon Watch City Studios, according to a Facebook post from Jack Younger, owner and operator of the Waltham-based recording studio. On Sunday (January 21), Younger shared on both his personal page and the studio’s page that Watch City is closing after 13 years of providing musicians with analog gear to record and preserve “tomorrow’s vintage — today.”
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
nbcboston.com
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
