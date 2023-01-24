ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund

READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. To qualify, a household’s gross income level must fall between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels. Learn more HERE. To apply for assistance, visit a local Salvation Army Corps Community Center or call 800-334-3047.
READING, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Spots Still Available For 7-Day Idaho Adventure In August

Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Recreation Department:. There are still spots available for our weeklong adventure in Idaho!. If you are still thinking about it, or even hearing about it for the first time, please check out this detailed video below. It shows you the sights, stays, and all the other highlights of this fantastic trip. We hope you will join us!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 23, 2023: A Bad Day For Drivers

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 23, 2023:. A vehicle crashed into the woods on 93 North. No injuries. State Police handled scene. Vehicle towed. (1:56am) A car struck a large rock at Wildwood Street and Woburn Street. Vehicle towed. (11:47am)
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston

Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Watch City Studios in Waltham to close after 13 years

The final hour is upon Watch City Studios, according to a Facebook post from Jack Younger, owner and operator of the Waltham-based recording studio. On Sunday (January 21), Younger shared on both his personal page and the studio’s page that Watch City is closing after 13 years of providing musicians with analog gear to record and preserve “tomorrow’s vintage — today.”
WALTHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA

