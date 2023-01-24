ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say

A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

Have you seen a bear around here?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking the help of Florida citizens and outdoorsmen in estimating the range and population of the black bears in the state. The Florida Black Bear (Ursus americanus floridanus) was once very common throughout the state, but began to see dwindling numbers in the early to mid-20th century, due to loss of habitat, persecution and unregulated hunting.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Navigating the New Waters of Fishing Licenses in Florida

Are you ready to go fishing in Florida? If so, you need to make sure you have the proper licenses and permits. Fishing licenses in Florida are a requirement for anyone who wishes to fish recreationally on public waters. It’s exciting to know that each purchase of a Florida fishing...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy