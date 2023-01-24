Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West BeachThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida KeysThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
Coast Guard searches for missing diver off coast of Florida
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is looking for a diver who went missing off the southeast coast of Florida.
NBC Miami
Florida Man Caught on Camera Beating Shark With Hammer; FWC Recommending Charges
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is recommending charges against a man who was caught on camera beating a shark with a hammer along Florida's Space Coast. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the agency is recommending two misdemeanor charges against the man, who has not been identified. The Brevard County State...
wild941.com
Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs
This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
WESH
'Disgust and disbelief': Florida leaders react to body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' deadly arrest
Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held down the Black motorist and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols' death.
Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say
A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: report
According to a story from Florida Today, state authorities in Florida have suggested criminal charges against a man who is suspected of killing a shark by beating it. A fisherman the age of 33 who was captured on video swinging a hammer at a lemon shark many times is shown in the sentence.
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
foxsports640.com
Intoxicated 81-year-old Florida woman kicks officer in the groin
Cape Coral, FL– An 81-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly kicked an officer “full force” in the groin and threatened to kill him once she was uncuffed. The…
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
Florida woman scammed 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of nearly $3 million
A Florida woman is facing federal charges after authorities said she swindled a Holocaust survivor out of millions, according to reports.
Florida man swept away in shark-infested waters by powerful current details shocking survival
Dylan Gartenmayer details his spearfishing experience when he was carried away by a powerful current on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Diver rescued off Florida coast hours after being lost in strong ocean current
KEY WEST, Fla. — Video shows the moment friends and family found a diver who had been lost for hours off the Florida coast. A celebration of joy followed after 21-year-old Dylan Garten-Mayer was found after being stranded. He was free diving off the coast near Key West last...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana, strangers come to the rescue
An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California.
greenepublishing.com
Have you seen a bear around here?
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking the help of Florida citizens and outdoorsmen in estimating the range and population of the black bears in the state. The Florida Black Bear (Ursus americanus floridanus) was once very common throughout the state, but began to see dwindling numbers in the early to mid-20th century, due to loss of habitat, persecution and unregulated hunting.
'It's a miracle': Mother of man swept out to sea recalls rescuing him
The mother of a Florida diver who was swept out to sea recalls the moments her family miraculously found her son among the waves. Tabitha and Dylan Gartenmayer describe the emotional moments from the search.Jan. 25, 2023.
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
7 Tell-Tale Signs You're A Tourist In Florida & Stick Out Like A Sore Thumb
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. While the holidays might be over, tourist season is still in full swing. As a local to sunny South Florida, it's pretty clear who is from the area and who isn't.
floridaing.com
Navigating the New Waters of Fishing Licenses in Florida
Are you ready to go fishing in Florida? If so, you need to make sure you have the proper licenses and permits. Fishing licenses in Florida are a requirement for anyone who wishes to fish recreationally on public waters. It’s exciting to know that each purchase of a Florida fishing...
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
