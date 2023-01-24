ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

nystateofpolitics.com

Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY

A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute

Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
HARTFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Cohoes man admits to 2021 Albany homicide

A man pleads guilty Tuesday in Albany to second degree murder. 26-year-old Ahlaumion Hall from Cohoes initially faced murder in the first degree, he pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge Tuesday. He is accused of shooting Charles Gibson Junior with a shotgun in Albany during a robbery on May 26th...
ALBANY, NY

