SMITH: Unlike past national champions, voters won't play huge role in Georgia football's three-peat attempt

Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Albany Herald
Why Stetson Bennett Isn’t Going to Compete in the Senior Bowl
Stetson Bennett's "rags to riches" story has prompted him to become one of the more polarizing players in the sport of college football. The 5"11, 190 pound quarterback has had his size, skill, and even age frequently come into question during his time in the spotlight at Georgia. But even after wrapping up his collegiate career as a legend, the controversies have seemed to follow Bennett.
Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia Tech reeling heading into matchup with Duke
Duke will look to defeat host Georgia Tech for the 16th time in the past 17 meetings when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in Atlanta. The Blue Devils' lone loss to the Yellow Jackets during that span dating to February 2010 came in overtime last year.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Notre Dame, Louisville looking for answers as season fades
No one would have predicted at the beginning of the college basketball season that this far into conference play, Notre Dame and Louisville would still be trying to find their identities. And some wins. Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of January 27. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2025
For the second time in a span in two years, the Atlanta Braves lengthened the contract of Brian Snitker, extending the World Series-winning manager Friday for one more season through 2025. No financial terms of the deal were reported. Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of January 27. Looking for...
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia’s top public defender flips, admits her agency cannot hire enough lawyers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of the agency in charge of finding legal counsel for people accused of crimes is struggling to hire public defenders across Georgia. “The issue is not funding. The issue is we still cannot find attorneys,” said Omotayo Alli, executive director of the...
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Conor McGregor hit by motorist while biking, apparently unharmed
UFC star Conor McGregor said Friday that he was struck by a car while riding his bike in his native Ireland. McGregor posted videos of himself in the road to Instagram after the incident. He was heard saying, "I could have been dead there," while the car's driver was apologizing.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
WXIA 11 Alive
One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list
DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair
Zoo Atlanta is hosting a job fair Thur., Feb. 9. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Conservation Action Resource Center. The post Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in death during friendly card game in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County man has been convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery for the death of a man during a friendly card game in May 2021. On May 20, 2021, Carroll County deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Kent...
claytoncrescent.org
State rep collapses at Gold Dome
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency, deploys National Guard after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has called up 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. The State of...
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia
ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
fox5atlanta.com
'My goal was to stamp cancer out of my life': FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor shares surgery update
ATLANTA - Sixteen months after her cancer diagnosis, Aungelique Proctor is back on FOX 5 News, and things are getting back to normal. "I feel great," Proctor says. "It's fairly amazing how well I'm doing. I have energy. I'm working out, I'm eating." It's been a long road, since we...
eastcobbnews.com
Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility
After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
