ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SMITH: Unlike past national champions, voters won't play huge role in Georgia football's three-peat attempt

By Loran Smith Staff Correspondent
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Why Stetson Bennett Isn’t Going to Compete in the Senior Bowl

Stetson Bennett's "rags to riches" story has prompted him to become one of the more polarizing players in the sport of college football. The 5"11, 190 pound quarterback has had his size, skill, and even age frequently come into question during his time in the spotlight at Georgia. But even after wrapping up his collegiate career as a legend, the controversies have seemed to follow Bennett.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia Tech reeling heading into matchup with Duke

Duke will look to defeat host Georgia Tech for the 16th time in the past 17 meetings when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in Atlanta. The Blue Devils' lone loss to the Yellow Jackets during that span dating to February 2010 came in overtime last year.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Notre Dame, Louisville looking for answers as season fades

No one would have predicted at the beginning of the college basketball season that this far into conference play, Notre Dame and Louisville would still be trying to find their identities. And some wins. Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of January 27. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2025

For the second time in a span in two years, the Atlanta Braves lengthened the contract of Brian Snitker, extending the World Series-winning manager Friday for one more season through 2025. No financial terms of the deal were reported. Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of January 27. Looking for...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Conor McGregor hit by motorist while biking, apparently unharmed

UFC star Conor McGregor said Friday that he was struck by a car while riding his bike in his native Ireland. McGregor posted videos of himself in the road to Instagram after the incident. He was heard saying, "I could have been dead there," while the car's driver was apologizing.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list

DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
DECATUR, GA
claytoncrescent.org

State rep collapses at Gold Dome

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility

After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy