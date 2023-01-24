Read full article on original website
WebXtra: Tyler Rose Garden Center holds gem and mineral show
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash. SFA students, staff and community members gathered tonight at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST.
KLTV
Remembering Columbia: East Texas museum aims to educate new generation about astronauts’ legacy
City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd. One of two new projects the City of Tyler will initiate in a joint venture with TxDOT is a curve warning system on West Grande Boulevard. This portion of West Grande has seen multiple fatal crashes over the last 12 years.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview High School plumbing teacher offers free class for adults
Buckner Children and Family Services' exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
inforney.com
Board: Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received $1 million donation from Camacho-Ali
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received the $1 million promised by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, the Empowerment Community Development Corporation announced Tuesday. Nearly one year ago, Camacho-Ali announced the donation in February 2022 at the inaugural Texas African American Museum and Empowerment Community...
KLTV
Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A donation promise made to a Tyler museum will go unfulfilled, they have announced. Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the ex-wife of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, announced in February 2022 at a fundraising gala for the Texas African American Museum in Tyler that she planned to donate $1 million to the museum.
Valentine’s R&B And Comedy Show Coming To Tyler, TX
Time To Start Making Plans For Valentine's Day And We Got Something For You Whether You're With Your Valentine Or Trying To Find One!. "The Lover's Holiday" is quickly approaching and there's a big event coming up so you still got time to find your sweetheart but if you're single "by choice" then don't worry, this event for you too!
KLTV
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger
RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - Over 100 students gathered at the Rusk High School gym to pack meals for kids across the U.S. border. Cherokee County FFA chapters and area 4 - H clubs volunteered their time for ‘Kids Against Hunger’ Thursday morning. Filling up meal packets with nutritious...
KLTV
Ministry-based Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview seeks donations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ministry-based facility, Buckner Children and Family Services, has been supporting the community since 1879. Now, they are seeking donations to continue to be able to give out free supplies to families who need it the most through their exchange program. Buckner Children and Family Services’...
KLTV
Texas A&M students from Tyler participate in NASA astronaut remembrance
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The lives of fallen astronauts and others killed in the pursuit of space exploration are being honored at NASA facilities around the country Thursday as part of the agency’s annual Day of Remembrance. The crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia are...
KLTV
City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd.
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free. Skillern has been giving out gun locks since he took the position and found a box full of them. The program was such a success he got 500 locks from Project Safechild to keep it going to help people store the guns safely. “Children like to emulate their parents,” Skillern said. “So they may see where it’s stored get it later and not know what they’re doing. And if it’s locked it’s going to prevent it from firing.”
KLTV
Med School Economic Impact
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Community Healthcore Program Manager Chesley Knowles about Longview’s Homeless Resource Day, which not only helps the homeless get help all under one roof but helps get a homeless count on Point-In-Time day. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview High School Plumbing teacher Harold...
23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner
Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
KLTV
Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This afternoon, Veterans of Foreign Wars honored veterans at the Hamptons Assisted Living facility in Tyler. Today marks 50 years since the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, officially ending the Vietnam War and restoring peace in that country. In attendance was Retired Army...
inforney.com
Tyler man continues to write book after being given days to live
A 94-year-old Tyler man continues to work on his book even after being given just days to live. Bob McArthur was released from UT Health with congestive heart failure on Tuesday to home-hospice, where his medical team told him he has anywhere from one day to one week left to live.
KLTV
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
KLTV
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact
