Longview, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler Rose Garden Center holds gem and mineral show

Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash. SFA students, staff and community members gathered tonight at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A donation promise made to a Tyler museum will go unfulfilled, they have announced. Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the ex-wife of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, announced in February 2022 at a fundraising gala for the Texas African American Museum in Tyler that she planned to donate $1 million to the museum.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Valentine’s R&B And Comedy Show Coming To Tyler, TX

Time To Start Making Plans For Valentine's Day And We Got Something For You Whether You're With Your Valentine Or Trying To Find One!. "The Lover's Holiday" is quickly approaching and there's a big event coming up so you still got time to find your sweetheart but if you're single "by choice" then don't worry, this event for you too!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd.

Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free. Skillern has been giving out gun locks since he took the position and found a box full of them. The program was such a success he got 500 locks from Project Safechild to keep it going to help people store the guns safely. “Children like to emulate their parents,” Skillern said. “So they may see where it’s stored get it later and not know what they’re doing. And if it’s locked it’s going to prevent it from firing.”
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Med School Economic Impact

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Community Healthcore Program Manager Chesley Knowles about Longview’s Homeless Resource Day, which not only helps the homeless get help all under one roof but helps get a homeless count on Point-In-Time day. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview High School Plumbing teacher Harold...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner

Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This afternoon, Veterans of Foreign Wars honored veterans at the Hamptons Assisted Living facility in Tyler. Today marks 50 years since the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, officially ending the Vietnam War and restoring peace in that country. In attendance was Retired Army...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler man continues to write book after being given days to live

A 94-year-old Tyler man continues to work on his book even after being given just days to live. Bob McArthur was released from UT Health with congestive heart failure on Tuesday to home-hospice, where his medical team told him he has anywhere from one day to one week left to live.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.

When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact

Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
TYLER, TX

