Angelina County, TX

KLTV

Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff

Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year

Family of slain Lufkin teen speaks about sentencing of JaccBoyWorld gang member. Trina Jackson speaks about the sentences given to D'Corian Haywood, who plead guilty on Friday to the murder of Jackson's little brother, Damarion Glenn. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at the East Texas...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

State Highway 7, CR 1211 Scene of Three-vehicle Crash

January 25, 2023 - State Highway 7 West in at CR 1211 was the scene of a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 7am. One vehicle remained in the middle of the highway, and two other vehicles involved were on the eastbound side of the roadway when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Each year in the U.S. 1,300 children die from accidental gun shots and many more are seriously injured according to the Children’s Hospital. Accidental gun violence ranks fourth leading cause in the nation of death for children. “You’ve seen tragic stories all around the country...
DIBOLL, TX
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses

Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
MARTINSVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Georgia-Pacific gives update on injured worker at Pineland facility

Georgia-Pacific has given an update on a worker who was critically injured in a Thursday morning incident at the company’s Pineland facility. Company spokeswoman Yana Ogletree on Monday said it happened when the worker found himself between two pieces of machinery. “This particular employee was caught between the back of a forklift and a kiln charge at the Pineland facility. Right now we’re working through all the investigation, through all the details, to understand what happened”, said Ogletree.
PINELAND, TX
KLTV

Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Nacogdoches recorded its first Legacy Class largemouth bass of the 2023 Toyota ShareLunker collection season when angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon. York’s catch was certified at 13.51 pounds and is the second overall Legacy Class fish donated to the program this year. Nacogdoches has now produced a Legacy Class fish in three of the last four collection seasons.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

