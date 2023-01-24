Read full article on original website
KLTV
Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff
Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
Contractor wanted after allegedly scamming elderly Polk County woman out of $28k
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A contractor out of Kingwood has allegedly scammed a Polk County elderly woman out of $28,000. According to Polk County officials, Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez is under investigation after having an elderly woman pay him $28,000 up front and never returning to finish or even start the job he was paid […]
KLTV
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
KLTV
Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year
Family of slain Lufkin teen speaks about sentencing of JaccBoyWorld gang member. Trina Jackson speaks about the sentences given to D'Corian Haywood, who plead guilty on Friday to the murder of Jackson's little brother, Damarion Glenn. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at the East Texas...
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
KTRE
Crockett employee accused of hiding camera indicted on additional charge
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A year after first being arrested on an allegation he hid a camera in a business bathroom, a Crockett man has been an indicted on an additional charge. A Houston County grand jury has indicted Arturo Rodriguez on two charges of state-jail felony invasive recording. The...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
3 people arrested in connection with assault, kidnapping in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The SWAT team and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for accusations of assault and kidnapping at a home on Greenville Street in Wells Tuesday night. According to a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the three suspects were arrested in connection to...
KLTV
Cherokee County kidnapping suspects identified after SWAT team arrests
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the identities of the suspects arrested during the issuance of a search warrant that was conducted by SWAT on Tuesday evening. Chad Campbell, Wesley Wallace, and Alice Hayes were all arrested for the assault and kidnapping of...
scttx.com
State Highway 7, CR 1211 Scene of Three-vehicle Crash
January 25, 2023 - State Highway 7 West in at CR 1211 was the scene of a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 7am. One vehicle remained in the middle of the highway, and two other vehicles involved were on the eastbound side of the roadway when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
KLTV
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Each year in the U.S. 1,300 children die from accidental gun shots and many more are seriously injured according to the Children’s Hospital. Accidental gun violence ranks fourth leading cause in the nation of death for children. “You’ve seen tragic stories all around the country...
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
kjas.com
Georgia-Pacific gives update on injured worker at Pineland facility
Georgia-Pacific has given an update on a worker who was critically injured in a Thursday morning incident at the company’s Pineland facility. Company spokeswoman Yana Ogletree on Monday said it happened when the worker found himself between two pieces of machinery. “This particular employee was caught between the back of a forklift and a kiln charge at the Pineland facility. Right now we’re working through all the investigation, through all the details, to understand what happened”, said Ogletree.
KLTV
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger
RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - Over 100 students gathered at the Rusk High School gym to pack meals for kids across the U.S. border. Cherokee County FFA chapters and area 4 - H clubs volunteered their time for ‘Kids Against Hunger’ Thursday morning. Filling up meal packets with nutritious...
KLTV
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Nacogdoches recorded its first Legacy Class largemouth bass of the 2023 Toyota ShareLunker collection season when angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon. York’s catch was certified at 13.51 pounds and is the second overall Legacy Class fish donated to the program this year. Nacogdoches has now produced a Legacy Class fish in three of the last four collection seasons.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Closed Due to Water Line Break
A water line break is creating issues today Angelina College. As a result, officials with Angelina College have notified their staff and students that their Lufkin campus is closed for the remainder of the day (Thursday, January 26). Because of the water line break, there is no water available on...
KLTV
Remembering Columbia: East Texas museum aims to educate new generation about astronauts’ legacy
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A week from Wednesday will mark 20 years since the tragedy of the Space Shuttle Columbia breaking apart over Deep East Texas. Many people can remember the tragedy occurring and the recovery that took place over the following weeks, but the new generation was either very young or not even born during this time.
