Family Strengths Network Executive Director Carie Fanning works with a young artist on an art project. Fanning will retire June 30. Courtesy/FSN. It’s an often told story in Los Alamos that a husband or a wife will “trail” their spouse to town after receiving a job at the laboratory. Once here, they wonder what they will do, how they will meet people and what is available for their children.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO