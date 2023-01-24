Four nonprofit organizations have partnered to restore three identical historic locomotives to operate in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Middletown & New Jersey Railroad No. 2, Hoboken Manufacturers Railroad No. 700 and New Haven Railroad No. 0814 are 44-tonner locomotives constructed by General Electric in the mid-1940s. All are important surviving examples of early diesel-electric industrial switching locomotives, produced using relatively new technology at a time when U.S. railroads were primarily powered by steam.

