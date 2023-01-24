ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco announces citywide response protocol to address hate incidents

Along with existing programs, this new coordinated effort will make sure victims have the resources they need to navigate the justice system. SAN FRANCISCO (January 26, 2023) — Today, Mayor London N. Breed, City Attorney David Chiu, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Police Chief Bill Scott joined community-based organizations to announce a new, citywide strategy to strengthen the City’s response to hate crimes and prejudice-fueled incidents. The San Francisco District Attorney’s (SFDA) Office, San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), and several community-based organizations have created a unified protocol to respond to hate incidents and provide services to victims. Through this new protocol, a citywide summit on hate crimes, and budgetary investments, the City has put together a broad strategy to provide robust services to crime victims and continue to focus on preventing hate incidents.
