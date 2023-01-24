Along with existing programs, this new coordinated effort will make sure victims have the resources they need to navigate the justice system. SAN FRANCISCO (January 26, 2023) — Today, Mayor London N. Breed, City Attorney David Chiu, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Police Chief Bill Scott joined community-based organizations to announce a new, citywide strategy to strengthen the City’s response to hate crimes and prejudice-fueled incidents. The San Francisco District Attorney’s (SFDA) Office, San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), and several community-based organizations have created a unified protocol to respond to hate incidents and provide services to victims. Through this new protocol, a citywide summit on hate crimes, and budgetary investments, the City has put together a broad strategy to provide robust services to crime victims and continue to focus on preventing hate incidents.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO