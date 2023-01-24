The husband of a 32-year-old woman from Massachusetts, who is accused of strangling two of their children to death, is urging the public to forgive her.Patrick Clancy shared an emotional statement on 28 January in which he begged the public to forgive his wife Lindsay Clancy. He said: “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have.”He continued: “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibres of her soul are loving. All I wish for...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 53 MINUTES AGO