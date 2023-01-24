ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

GDC Takes to ‘Rumble’ in Cherry Creek to Get An Inside Look at its Boxing-Inspired Fitness Classes

By Sponsored Segment by Rumble
KDVR.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Club Q announces 2023 redesign and reopening

Club Q is starting to develop plans to renovate and redesign the club after a mass shooter killed five people there last November. Gabby Easterwood reports. Club Q is starting to develop plans to renovate and redesign the club after a mass shooter killed five people there last November. Gabby Easterwood reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Students learn physics in the wild

These middle school students get to learn the laws of physics while exploring the outdoors. Dan Daru reports. These middle school students get to learn the laws of physics while exploring the outdoors. Dan Daru reports. Donations come in for injured hockey player. With help from donations, Dawg Nation and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community

Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather:...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

How much can you make working at Casa Bonita?

Casa Bonita is hiring more than 550 people as the beloved novelty restaurant prepares for reopening. Greg Nieto reports. Casa Bonita is hiring more than 550 people as the beloved novelty restaurant prepares for reopening. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's weather shows some chances...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Lawmakers look to made Colorado roads safer

Lawmakers are looking to implement more training for new drivers in the state. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Lawmakers are looking to implement more training for new drivers in the state. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Donations come in for injured hockey player. With help from donations, Dawg Nation and members of the Humboldt...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?

A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots

Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it to Denver ballots in April. Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots. Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What are the strangest things about Colorado? Viewers weigh in

Whether you’re new to Colorado or have lived in the state for your entire life, there are many strange things about the state that you may have noticed. What are the strangest things about Colorado? Viewers …. Whether you’re new to Colorado or have lived in the state for...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado's new driver's education proposal

Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's weather shows some chances of snow this weekend before temperatures drop below...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Woman in police car hit by train files lawsuit

A lawyer for the woman who was in the back of a police car when it was hit by a train speaks about a new lawsuit in the case. Talya Cunningham reports. A lawyer for the woman who was in the back of a police car when it was hit by a train speaks about a new lawsuit in the case. Talya Cunningham reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Flurries and bitter cold

A small chance of snow arrives this weekend followed by a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A small chance of snow arrives this weekend followed by a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Denver's weather shows some chances of snow this weekend before temperatures drop below zero to start the workweek. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Indigenous 15-year-old missing from Denver

Kaleb Waid was last seen in Denver at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue. Kaleb Waid was last seen in Denver at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue. Greg Nieto is looking into the hundreds of positions offered for Casa Bonita's reopening. What is PHE sick leave?. The state passed a law...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Cannabis not a 'gateway drug,' CU research shows

A recent study says marijuana is not a "gateway drug." Alex Rose reports. Cannabis not a ‘gateway drug,’ CU research shows. A recent study says marijuana is not a "gateway drug." Alex Rose reports. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials are warning everyone, do not go...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Outdoor Colorado: Middle schoolers learning in the great outdoors

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KDVR) — Students of Jefferson County Schools, specifically sixth graders, have been given the opportunity to learn in a very interesting classroom — the outdoors. Founded in 1957 by Jefferson County Schools, the idea was simple, effective, and brilliant. Take the classroom outside. “I went to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

2 carjacked in Lakewood parking lot, mother says

The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports. The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Shut-down solar company leaves customers in the lurch

Denver-based solar company EcoMark shut down. Former employees say they were not paid and customers were left with unfinished work. Courtney Fromm reports. Shut-down solar company leaves customers in the lurch. Denver-based solar company EcoMark shut down. Former employees say they were not paid and customers were left with unfinished...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New survey gauges teachers' feelings on safety

Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association. Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association. Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus stop. The suspect was described as a Black male in a hoodie who was...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy