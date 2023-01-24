Read full article on original website
mykxlg.com
Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center
Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
gowatertown.net
Jenkins Living Center names new CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After an extensive executive search process, the Jenkins Living Center Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc. in Watertown. Kasey is a native of Rapid City, SD, and has worked...
gowatertown.net
Business News: Watertown’s Sinclair Square opening February 1st
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After a summer, fall, and winter of on ongoing construction and detours, Montgomery’s main entrance on Highway 212 in Watertown will open on February 1st, the same day the highly-anticipated Lewis Drug store opens for business at Sinclair Square. In a news release to KWAT News, President...
KELOLAND TV
Daktronics investor criticizes 2 top leaders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two months after Daktronics filed a report with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in which it raised doubt about the company’s “ability to continue as a going concern,” the company’s largest investor has shared doubts about two of Daktronics’s top leaders.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: 1 new death reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll in the 2022-23 flu season is now at 25, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health. In the last week, one new flu-related death was reported in Codington County. For the week ending Jan. 21, there were 233 new flu cases and 12 new hospitalizations.
gowatertown.net
Listening sessions set for conversation on potentially closing a Watertown elementary school
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielsen has announced the dates and location for the first two community listening sessions that will address the question of whether one of the district’s elementary schools should close. Danielsen says the listening sessions will be held January 30th and February...
gowatertown.net
Winter Weather Advisory issued until noon today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeast South Dakota remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today. Mixed precipitation has been falling since last night and forecaster Renee Wise says as temperatures starting to plummet, roads and highways could get icy today…. Winds have been strong overnight. They should taper off this morning…
KELOLAND TV
Daktronics seeking more workers to meet rising demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations. Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.
brookingsradio.com
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota’s weekly report
Four COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update – the statewide total is now 3145. There have been 575 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have decreased by eight to 49. There have been 273,929 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man stabbed in early morning assault
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police responded to an early morning assault call Tuesday. Police say that around 3:00 a.m., crews were called to the 500 block of 5th Avenue South for a reported assault. A 34-year-old victim at the scene had been stabbed in the hand. The victim was treated on the scene and released.
