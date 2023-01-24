Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: 1 new death reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll in the 2022-23 flu season is now at 25, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health. In the last week, one new flu-related death was reported in Codington County. For the week ending Jan. 21, there were 233 new flu cases and 12 new hospitalizations.
gowatertown.net
Jenkins Living Center names new CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After an extensive executive search process, the Jenkins Living Center Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc. in Watertown. Kasey is a native of Rapid City, SD, and has worked...
gowatertown.net
Winter Weather Advisory issued until noon today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeast South Dakota remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today. Mixed precipitation has been falling since last night and forecaster Renee Wise says as temperatures starting to plummet, roads and highways could get icy today…. Winds have been strong overnight. They should taper off this morning…
KELOLAND TV
Dog bites person near Watertown park
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person. Authorities say it happened at the dog park around 2 p.m. Monday. The owner left in a red vehicle right after the bite happened. The dog was named...
willmarradio.com
Man injured after being run off the road near Holloway
(Holloway MN-) An Appleton man was hurt in a Swift County crash last night. The state patrol says at 9:11 p.m. 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch. Johnson was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on the other vehicle.
