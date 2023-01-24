(Holloway MN-) An Appleton man was hurt in a Swift County crash last night. The state patrol says at 9:11 p.m. 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch. Johnson was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on the other vehicle.

SWIFT COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO