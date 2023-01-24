Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Granite Falls man found guilty of burglary, theft in home of victim who had died the day before
A Granite Falls man, Jeremy Louis Burrell, 41, has been found guilty of burglary and theft by a Redwood County jury after he was caught in the home of a victim who had died the day before. According to the criminal complaint, evidence, and testimony at trial, on Feb. 26,...
willmarradio.com
Man injured after being run off the road near Holloway
(Holloway MN-) An Appleton man was hurt in a Swift County crash last night. The state patrol says at 9:11 p.m. 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch. Johnson was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on the other vehicle.
Comments / 0