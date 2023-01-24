ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Man injured after being run off the road near Holloway

(Holloway MN-) An Appleton man was hurt in a Swift County crash last night. The state patrol says at 9:11 p.m. 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch. Johnson was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on the other vehicle.
SWIFT COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy