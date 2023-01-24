WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students and staff at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School in West Orange held their sixth annual Day of Service on Jan. 13 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The day began with grades K-5 participating in different classroom activities together. An important part of the events was to unite all the grades to complete various tasks, with the goal of teaching students that, through service, they can rise up together. As a civil rights leader and pastor, King taught and served his community in various ways. In an effort to continue King’s legacy of serving others, Mt. Pleasant students served by teaching one another about the many cultures that are represented within the Mt. Pleasant community, as well as King’s activism.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO