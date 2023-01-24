Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Unbeaten Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona High School 36-33 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Verona. Glen Ridge then defeated Barringer High School 56-22 on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Barringer in Newark. All Glen Ridge High School athletic events were postponed following...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Kira Pipkins makes history, gains 100th victory
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Kira Pipkins won the 126-pound title at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the final, she won a 4-1 decision over Liliana Zaku-Ramos, of Newton-Kittatinny. Pipkins also won her 100th...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wins indoor track county relays crown
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team captured the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Pirates finished in first place in the following events:. 4×200-meter relay – 1 minute, 29.76 seconds....
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls basketball team seeks good run in ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team is determined to impress in the upcoming Essex County Tournament. The Cougars received the No. 5 seed. They will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and at a time to be determined. Columbia...
essexnewsdaily.com
Madison Stevens leads Columbia HS girls track team at county relays
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team took fifth place overall with 27 points at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. Madison Stevens won the shot put event with a throw...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls swim team enjoys good efforts at county championships
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams, under head coach Maggie Keenan, enjoyed great efforts at the Essex County Swimming Championships at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 16. The girls team finished in fourth place overall. The boys team placed...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team fell to Caldwell High School 55-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at home. Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell added by Editor on January 26, 2023.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoopster Anaya Karriem grabs 100th rebound of the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Anaya Karriem had 10 points and 10 rebounds, including her 100th rebound of this season, to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 51-42 win over Columbia High School of Maplewood on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Columbia.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls indoor track team impresses at the county relays
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls indoor track-and-field team enjoyed an impressive performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Bengals took fourth place overall. Senior Valerie Refuse, junior Rylie Sayers, sophomore...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys basketball team tops Barringer in the county tourney
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, seeded No. 21, defeated No. 28 seed Barringer High School of Newark 48-36 on Monday, Jan. 23, at home in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament. Sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 12 points and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS boys basketball team tops Montclair
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Montclair High School 55-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Montclair. A’juwan Tiggs had 17 points and 11 rebounds; Gregory Burton had 13 points and five rebounds; Jasir Calloway had 7 points; Natche Auguste had 6 points and five rebounds; Rafee Simmons had 5 points; and Randy Gayot had six rebounds to lead OHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team seeks strong ECT run
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament. The Jaguars received the No. 5 seed and will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and at a time to be determined.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls wrestler Stacy Bloomfield excels at Bergen County Tournament
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Stacy Bloomfield took third place in the the 126-pound weight class at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the consolation match for third and fourth place, Bloomfield pinned...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
essexnewsdaily.com
Mt. Pleasant School holds Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students and staff at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School in West Orange held their sixth annual Day of Service on Jan. 13 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The day began with grades K-5 participating in different classroom activities together. An important part of the events was to unite all the grades to complete various tasks, with the goal of teaching students that, through service, they can rise up together. As a civil rights leader and pastor, King taught and served his community in various ways. In an effort to continue King’s legacy of serving others, Mt. Pleasant students served by teaching one another about the many cultures that are represented within the Mt. Pleasant community, as well as King’s activism.
essexnewsdaily.com
Broadway veterans to star in Vanguard’s February production of ‘Passing Strange’
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Broadway veterans Dwayne Clark, of South Orange, and Brandi Chavonne Massey, of Montclair, will play Narrator and Mother in Vanguard Theater’s upcoming production of “Passing Strange,” joining Jason Tyler Smith, Newark’s Lawrence Dandridge, Amanda Rose Gross, A’ja Desormeau and J’royce Jata. Clark, Massey, and Dandridge appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association. Clark has been featured in “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” “Paradise Square,” “The Color Purple,” “In the Heights” and the upcoming “Shucked; and the Massey has been featured in “Wicked,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Caroline, or Change” and “The Lion King.
essexnewsdaily.com
New Jersey taxpayers now have until Feb. 28 to file for an ANCHOR rebate
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The state has extended the application deadline and is expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program. The state extended the filing deadline to Feb. 28, from Dec. 30. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/. The state has also...
