Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
Talking With Tami
Yara Shahidi Reveals She Was In A Three Year Relationship On ‘Drew Barrymore Show’
Black-ish Actress Yara Shahidi stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show a few days ago. She revealed that she was in a full on relationship for three years that nobody seemed to know about! It was always rumored that the 22-year-old Harvard graduate was dating someone on the set of her show but those were just rumors. She said one thing you learn really quickly in the entertainment business, it’s to keep your personal life private.
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
HBO has renewed its video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," for a second season.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Lauren London On ‘The Tonight Sow Starring Jimmy Fallon’
It was Lauren Londons first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Lauren talked about finding out her son is a huge Jimmy Fallon fan, her first time meeting Jonah Hill and working with Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the film You People. She spoke about how she first met Jonah Hill in valet and he was blocking the entrance in a huge van. She was upset until she found out it was him in the van lol. She said he’s her homeboy in real life. She plays Amira Mohammed in the film, You People that’s streaming today on Netflix! See what she had to say inside….
