It was Lauren Londons first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Lauren talked about finding out her son is a huge Jimmy Fallon fan, her first time meeting Jonah Hill and working with Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the film You People. She spoke about how she first met Jonah Hill in valet and he was blocking the entrance in a huge van. She was upset until she found out it was him in the van lol. She said he’s her homeboy in real life. She plays Amira Mohammed in the film, You People that’s streaming today on Netflix! See what she had to say inside….

2 DAYS AGO