Essex County, NJ

TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verona Wrestlers: Three Top 4 Finishes in Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Three members of the Verona wrestling team placed in the top four in their respective weight classes at the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. John Stockelberg was the Essex County runner-up in the 285-pound weight class. Jake Ferry took third place in the 150-pound division. Jesse Wagner came in fourth place at 120 pounds.  
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday

MORRIS  COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26.   Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service.  Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rain Has Subsided, but Flooding Issues Remain Today in Paramus

PARAMUS, NJ - The excessive rainfall during the last 24 hours could cause small stream flooding, according to an emergency Paramus alert. The Saddle River near Lodi affecting Bergen County could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. At 6 a.m. this morning, the flood level was at 6.1 feet. The river was expected to crest early Thursday at 6.2 feet, and fall below flood stage by this afternoon. Flood stage is 5.5 feet. At 6.0 feet, flooding occurs on the parking lots of the Boys and Girls Club and the Portuguese American Club, and the intersection of Kimmig Avenue and Borig Place in Lodi, and the parking lot of the Municipal building and at the Swim Club in Rochelle Park. Police said if you spot flood waters, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
PARAMUS, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold in Passaic and Monmouth County Each Win $246K

TRENTON, NJ – Two Jersey Cash 5 tickets won the $493,936 jackpot in yesterday’s drawing. The tickets were each worth $246,968. The winning numbers in the drawing were  05, 14, 19, 30, and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The tickets were sold at the R & R Convenience Store on Broad Street in Freehold and Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt. Each of the retailers will receive $2,000 for selling the winning tickets. The post Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold in Passaic and Monmouth County Each Win $246K appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE   Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Father of Two Fatally Struck In Rahway

Elizabeth, NJ - On Thursday, January 26, 2023, an Elizabeth man was laid to rest after he was fatally struck by a truck on a busy roadway in Rahway, NJ. At around 10 o'clock in the evening, Rahway emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Route 1 in response to reports of a person being hit by a car. When they arrived, authorities discovered Mr. Steven Neves De Oliveira, 36, suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a truck close to the crossing. Soon after De Oliveira was declared deceased. According to reports, De Oliveira, a mechanic at the...
RAHWAY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

