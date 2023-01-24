ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

roi-nj.com

3 organizations from N.J. receive $185K grants from National Fair Housing Alliance

The National Fair Housing Alliance recently announced recipients of its $8.3 million Inclusive Communities Fund Grant program. Three local partners from New Jersey were part of the 16 metropolitan areas that received up to $185,000 each to help people access equitable housing opportunities and promote stable, healthy, viable communities. The...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

City of Paterson begins effort to replace thousands of lead water service lines

The city of Paterson is teaming up with the Passaic Valley Water Commission to replace thousands of lead water pipes. It is a massive effort that is not only happening in Paterson, but in Passaic, Clifton and Prospect Park as well. PVWC says that the agency is getting ahead of a state mandate that requires all lead water lines to be replaced in a decade.
PATERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

NAI James E. Hanson negotiates land sale in Newark

Paramount Acquisitions has purchased 0.42 of an acre of land in Newark, according to a Thursday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Located at 1042-1044 Broad St. and 14-16 Camp St., just one-half mile south of the Prudential Center, the asset is part of a designated Opportunity Zone and within the Lincoln Park Redevelopment Zone, which allows for mid- and high-rise mixed-use development. Adjacent to Newark Symphony Hall, which is planning a $50 million renovation for its upcoming 100-year anniversary in 2025, the neighborhood already has several new apartment buildings with more sites seeking approvals, as well.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. gas station

The $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a gas station in Bergen County. Someone bought the lucky ticket at the convenience store in an Exxon station on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield, New Jersey lottery officials said Wednesday. The $31...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

