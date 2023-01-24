Paramount Acquisitions has purchased 0.42 of an acre of land in Newark, according to a Thursday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Located at 1042-1044 Broad St. and 14-16 Camp St., just one-half mile south of the Prudential Center, the asset is part of a designated Opportunity Zone and within the Lincoln Park Redevelopment Zone, which allows for mid- and high-rise mixed-use development. Adjacent to Newark Symphony Hall, which is planning a $50 million renovation for its upcoming 100-year anniversary in 2025, the neighborhood already has several new apartment buildings with more sites seeking approvals, as well.

