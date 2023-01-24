Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
CBRE ANNOUNCES $4.15M SALE OF FULLY APPROVED 113 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBRE announced today the $4.15 million sale of Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market rate residential units in East Orange, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, represented the seller, Novus. Landmark, while also procuring the buyer. The...
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
roi-nj.com
3 organizations from N.J. receive $185K grants from National Fair Housing Alliance
The National Fair Housing Alliance recently announced recipients of its $8.3 million Inclusive Communities Fund Grant program. Three local partners from New Jersey were part of the 16 metropolitan areas that received up to $185,000 each to help people access equitable housing opportunities and promote stable, healthy, viable communities. The...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council hears more demands for rent control reforms, calls for DeGise to resign
The Jersey City Council heard more demands for rent control reforms, again largely from Portside Towers resident, as well as a few renewed calls for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign after resolving the case related to her July 19th hit-and-run. “The people of Portside, I would ask that the city...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council approves Solomon proposal to require monthly OT spending reports
The Jersey City Council approved Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to require overtime spending reports from each department to make for a smoother budgeting process this year. “I made a commitment to work with my colleagues to make sure last year’s budget debacle is never repeated. Increasing council...
roi-nj.com
Gebroe-Hammer arranges $11.9M sale of 2 historic multifamily properties in East Orange
Gebroe-Hammer Associates on Thursday said Executive Managing Director and East Orange market specialist David Oropeza brokered the $11.9 million sale of 17 Summit Street Apartments and 60 North Arlington Avenue Apartments, two historic East Orange residential properties totaling a combined 94 units. In the transaction, Oropeza represented the seller, 17...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
News 12
City of Paterson begins effort to replace thousands of lead water service lines
The city of Paterson is teaming up with the Passaic Valley Water Commission to replace thousands of lead water pipes. It is a massive effort that is not only happening in Paterson, but in Passaic, Clifton and Prospect Park as well. PVWC says that the agency is getting ahead of a state mandate that requires all lead water lines to be replaced in a decade.
Tax Day is not April 15 this year. Here’s the new deadline for filing.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Citizens across the United States will have an additional three days to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on its website. Tax Day, originally on April 15, will be extended to Tuesday, April 18, due to the weekend and observance of Emancipation...
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson negotiates land sale in Newark
Paramount Acquisitions has purchased 0.42 of an acre of land in Newark, according to a Thursday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Located at 1042-1044 Broad St. and 14-16 Camp St., just one-half mile south of the Prudential Center, the asset is part of a designated Opportunity Zone and within the Lincoln Park Redevelopment Zone, which allows for mid- and high-rise mixed-use development. Adjacent to Newark Symphony Hall, which is planning a $50 million renovation for its upcoming 100-year anniversary in 2025, the neighborhood already has several new apartment buildings with more sites seeking approvals, as well.
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Iconic N.J. diner hits the market for $4M, jukeboxes and neon included
A well-known diner in Middlesex County is up for sale. The asking price for the Menlo Park Diner at 1475 U.S. Route 1 south in Edison is $4 million, according online real estate listings.
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Beach Radio
Families demand answers: 2 beating deaths at separate NJ nursing homes
⚫️ A 91-year-old man at a Westfield nursing home died after a fatal assault by a roommate. ⚫️ A South Plainfield woman, also 91, died after a separate nursing home resident assault. ⚫️ Nursing home workforce is at levels not seen since 1994. WARNING: Graphic photo in...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. gas station
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a gas station in Bergen County. Someone bought the lucky ticket at the convenience store in an Exxon station on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield, New Jersey lottery officials said Wednesday. The $31...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Comments / 0