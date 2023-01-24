Brayden McNeal is quite the unusual student at Hartselle High School. The senior in high school flies high as a private pilot. One of the more special aspects of McNeal’s many achievements, is that he is the first student in Hartselle to dual enroll in the Aviation Technology program at Wallace State Community College. The program provides training for professional and recreational pilots of both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, something that is right up McNeal’s alley.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO