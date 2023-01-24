Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
theflorala.com
UNA welcomes new football coach
Throughout Dr. Josh Looney’s career as an athletic director, Brent Dearmon is the name that kept popping up on his list of prospective football hires. Five years before Looney found himself directing the search for a head coach capable of bringing The University of North Alabama success at the Division I level, he was a first-year athletic director at Missouri Western State University looking to hire the best offensive coordinator in Division II football. “It’s Brent Dearmon at Arkansas Tech,” his colleagues assured him.
Hartselle Enquirer
Lady Tigers roll past Decatur following upset of 4A No. 3 Deshler
The Hartselle Lady Tigers extended their win streak to 10 games following wins over Decatur and 4A No. 3 Deshler last week. The Lady Tigers jumped out to an 11-0 lead following the first quarter and never looked back in their 54-17 win over Decatur this past Friday. With the victory, Hartselle improved to 19-6 overall and 3-0 in area play.
Hartselle Enquirer
Dunn and Key lead Tigers to area win over rival Decatur
The Hartselle Tigers improved to 2-1 in area play with a 48-41 win over Decatur this past Friday. The win gives the Tigers the top spot in 6A Area 14 heading into the final week of area play. Hartselle 48, Decatur 41. The Tigers (13-11, 2-1) scored the game’s first...
Hartselle Enquirer
Standouts of the week
Kiah Key, Hartselle: Key led Hartselle with 19 points in a 74-59 loss to 7A No. 4 Spain Park. Ryan Dunn, Hartselle: Dunn finished with 18 points to lead the Tigers to a 48-41 win over Decatur. Sammy Holmes, Priceville: Holmes scores 18 points in a 72-29 win over Danville...
rocketcitynow.com
Dates for Alabama A&M's spring game and 2023 Homecoming announced
The annual AAMU Maroon & White Spring Game will take place on April 8th. The 2023 Homecoming game against Tuskegee is set for September 30th.
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 23 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 13-11, 2-1 No. 2 Decatur: 10-12, 1-1 No. 2 Cullman: 19-4, 1-1 CLASS 5A, AREA 15. No. 1 Russellville: 12-9, 5-0 No. 2 Lawrence County: 7-17,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Priceville girls wins second straight Morgan County Tournament
DANVILLE – The Priceville Lady Bulldogs won their second straight Morgan County Tournament with a 79-24 win over Falkville in the championship game this past Saturday. “I’m very proud of the focus of our team this week,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. “They brought energy and competed on every possession. They really wanted to “Repeat” so they worked hard to make that happen.”
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country
The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
Jeep dealership in Decatur, new school building in Madison among projects issued permits
A new Jeep dealership in Decatur, a private school building in Madison, apartments and home construction in Huntsville were among projects issued permits in the area last week. New buildings for the car dealership Champion of Decatur and Primrose School of West Madison were the most expensive projects. They were...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan students graduate from JSU
Nearly 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Fall 2022 commencement Dec. 16, including the following local students: Samantha Drake, Elisabeth Roberts and Wesley Tanner of Hartselle; Lauren Starke of Laceys Spring; and Joel Lamp and Mary Livingston of Decatur. Founded in 1883 as a...
Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville sharpen vision for Tennessee River banks
More access. More recreational opportunities. Both are key dreams - and plans - of Alabama cities along the Tennessee River, and the Tennessee Valley Authority is helping those cities get there. A new discussion about the river is under way in the “Tennessee RiverLine” project, a TVA effort to create...
wvtm13.com
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
256today.com
Daily Thread opening at Parkway Place
HUNTSVILLE – You’ll soon be able to get some new threads in Huntsville. Well, Daily Thread, anyway. The New York-based retailer is opening Friday at Parkway Place. “Daily Thread is a place to shop where every body is beautiful, and we are excited to introduce you to your new favorite store,” Robin Putnam, vice president of operations, said in a news release.
Hartselle Enquirer
Flying high: Hartselle senior is dual enrolled in aviation program
Brayden McNeal is quite the unusual student at Hartselle High School. The senior in high school flies high as a private pilot. One of the more special aspects of McNeal’s many achievements, is that he is the first student in Hartselle to dual enroll in the Aviation Technology program at Wallace State Community College. The program provides training for professional and recreational pilots of both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, something that is right up McNeal’s alley.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
256today.com
Leggo my taco! Condado ‘taco joint’ coming to Huntsville
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Condado Tacos, one of the fastest-growing “taco joints” in the country, will be bringing its “cool vibe” restaurants to Huntsville and Birmingham. The chain will open 12 restaurants this year, eight in new markets with Huntsville. Condado Tacos is famous for its...
WAFF
Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
WAFF
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia leaving Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District
Two major cities and an electric utility are parting ways with the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Jan. 9-14
Stop and Save, 1024 Somerville Road, SE, Decatur, 85. OH! Bryan’s Family Steak House, 727 Main St., W, Hartselle, 90. Marathon Fast Food, 2508 Highway 20, W, Decatur, 90. El Maderense Super Market Y Taque, 125 Austinville Road, SW, Decatur, 92. Waffle House, 2202 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 92.
Comments / 0