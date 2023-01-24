ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia out to end losing streak vs. South Carolina

South Carolina will look to continue its mastery of host Georgia when they both try to end losing streaks in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Athens. The Gamecocks have dominated the Bulldogs in recent years, winning the past 12 meetings dating to January 2017. South Carolina won the two games last season by an average of 14.5 points.
