Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Madison Stevens leads Columbia HS girls track team at county relays
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team took fifth place overall with 27 points at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. Madison Stevens won the shot put event with a throw...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Kira Pipkins makes history, gains 100th victory
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Kira Pipkins won the 126-pound title at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the final, she won a 4-1 decision over Liliana Zaku-Ramos, of Newton-Kittatinny. Pipkins also won her 100th...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls basketball team seeks good run in ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team is determined to impress in the upcoming Essex County Tournament. The Cougars received the No. 5 seed. They will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and at a time to be determined. Columbia...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoopster Anaya Karriem grabs 100th rebound of the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Anaya Karriem had 10 points and 10 rebounds, including her 100th rebound of this season, to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 51-42 win over Columbia High School of Maplewood on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Columbia.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls indoor track team impresses at the county relays
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls indoor track-and-field team enjoyed an impressive performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Bengals took fourth place overall. Senior Valerie Refuse, junior Rylie Sayers, sophomore...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls wrestler Stacy Bloomfield excels at Bergen County Tournament
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Stacy Bloomfield took third place in the the 126-pound weight class at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the consolation match for third and fourth place, Bloomfield pinned...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to Eagle Academy in ECT
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, seeded 20th, lost to No. 29 seed Eagle Academy of Newark 66-52 in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament at home on Monday, Jan. 23. Senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 11 points, sophomore guard Davieon McClain...
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS boys basketball team tops Montclair
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Montclair High School 55-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Montclair. A’juwan Tiggs had 17 points and 11 rebounds; Gregory Burton had 13 points and five rebounds; Jasir Calloway had 7 points; Natche Auguste had 6 points and five rebounds; Rafee Simmons had 5 points; and Randy Gayot had six rebounds to lead OHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team seeks strong ECT run
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament. The Jaguars received the No. 5 seed and will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and at a time to be determined.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
essexnewsdaily.com
Ceramics studio takes first retail spot in new Taylor Vose building in South Orange
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange has a new addition to its arts-centric downtown: CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Ave. on the first floor of the new Taylor Vose building. The creation of ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS theater students take awards at STANJ competition
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in the West Orange High School advanced theater program came away with several awards and recognitions from the Speech and Theatre Association of New Jersey and New Jersey Thespian Festival. STANJ is a statewide theater competition for various governor’s awards. This year’s event was...
essexnewsdaily.com
Broadway veterans to star in Vanguard’s February production of ‘Passing Strange’
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Broadway veterans Dwayne Clark, of South Orange, and Brandi Chavonne Massey, of Montclair, will play Narrator and Mother in Vanguard Theater’s upcoming production of “Passing Strange,” joining Jason Tyler Smith, Newark’s Lawrence Dandridge, Amanda Rose Gross, A’ja Desormeau and J’royce Jata. Clark, Massey, and Dandridge appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association. Clark has been featured in “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” “Paradise Square,” “The Color Purple,” “In the Heights” and the upcoming “Shucked; and the Massey has been featured in “Wicked,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Caroline, or Change” and “The Lion King.
essexnewsdaily.com
Mt. Pleasant School holds Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students and staff at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School in West Orange held their sixth annual Day of Service on Jan. 13 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The day began with grades K-5 participating in different classroom activities together. An important part of the events was to unite all the grades to complete various tasks, with the goal of teaching students that, through service, they can rise up together. As a civil rights leader and pastor, King taught and served his community in various ways. In an effort to continue King’s legacy of serving others, Mt. Pleasant students served by teaching one another about the many cultures that are represented within the Mt. Pleasant community, as well as King’s activism.
essexnewsdaily.com
New Jersey taxpayers now have until Feb. 28 to file for an ANCHOR rebate
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The state has extended the application deadline and is expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program. The state extended the filing deadline to Feb. 28, from Dec. 30. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/. The state has also...
essexnewsdaily.com
Father-daughter exhibition celebrates black art in various mediums at SOPAC
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — It is often said that art inspires more art. That is certainly true for Kelvin and Corrine Slade, father-and-daughter artists featured in “Slade: A Family Affair,” an exhibition at The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, on display from Jan. 26 through March 5. There will be a free opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Kelvin Slade, who takes photographs of jazz performers, has an undying love for the musical genre, while Corrine Slade taps into her admiration for jazz when creating comforting abstract environments in her oil paintings. In celebration of Black History Month, this exhibit portrays the influence that black music, particularly jazz, has had on the artists.
