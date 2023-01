Kevin Obanor scored 22 points and visiting Texas Tech ended an eight-game losing streak by defeating LSU 76-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La. Kerwin Walton scored 17 points and De'Vion Harmon added 14 points and eight assists for the Red Raiders (11-10).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO