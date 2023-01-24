Read full article on original website
ALEX OVECHKIN PULLS PENGUINS' LETANG ASIDE IN WARMUPS TO OFFER CONDOLENCES
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has had a difficult journey in the 2022-23 season, first suffering a stroke in November - from which he returned a week later. Letang's father - Claude Fouquet - then passed away to start the new year. One can only imagine the personal grief associated...
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski, Re-Assign Ty Smith
The Pittsburgh Penguins might be losing their starting goalie again after just two games back from injury.
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
Analyst Links Penguins and Oilers as Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins need to make a move, and the Edmonton Oilers might be solid partners.
Penguins Should Make a Move for Max Domi
Ron Hextall should do whatever it takes to land Max Domi for the Pittsburgh Penguins forward core.
Penguins vs. Sharks: Scouting Timo Meier?
The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the San Jose Sharks in their final game before the All-Star Break.
Decisions Loom as Penguins Return to Health
What will the roster construction look like for the Pittsburgh Penguins when everyone returns and is fully healthy?
Alex Ovechkin Greets Kris Letang Prior to Penguins vs Capitals
Alex Ovechkin acted as a true leader by showing compassion towards a Pittsburgh Penguins veteran.
Sabres Emerging as Threat to Penguins Playoff Chances
The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to fend off more than just the Metropolitan Division to make the postseason.
Watch: Hurricanes' Martin Necas ties game in final minute, nets OT winner seconds later
Two nights after netting the overtime winner against the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas played hero again Friday night against San Jose Sharks. Necas helped the Canes complete a third-period comeback, tying the game late, and tallied the game-winner by scoring less than a minute into overtime. The...
Penguins Won’t Have Playoff Success With Current Goalie Duo
If the Pittsburgh Penguins lose in the playoffs because of an injured goalie, it's on Ron Hextall.
Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury
The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
