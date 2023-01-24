Many expected the Brooklyn Nets to drop off significantly with Kevin Durant out due to injury, and it’s not hard to see why. When Durant went down injured last year, the Nets fell off a cliff. They went 5-16 during that stretch, including an 11-game losing streak. However, Kyrie Irving and the Nets, despite their 137-133 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, are putting up a better fight this year without their star forward.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO