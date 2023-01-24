Read full article on original website
‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show
Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While it would seem the Sister Wives world is in shambles currently, filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still injects happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown walked down the aisle back in October. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
Travis Barker A Bad Husband? Expert Claims Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Animal Process of Acceptance'
According to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Travis is "hypersexual and controlling," and he "dominates" Kourtney Kardashian. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, according to Patti Wood, plays up to her drummer husband during their numerous public displays of devotion; as a result, most of the time, he makes the decisions.
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Lisa Rinna Shares Blunt Reason For Leaving Real Housewives, And There Is An F-Bomb Involved
Lisa Rinna shared a blunt reason for leaving the Real Housewives franchise, and she included an f-bomb.
Tammy Slaton: I'll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!
Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late. The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable. As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery. The...
Kody Brown Loses His $hit, Refuses to Admit Robyn is His Favorite Sister Wife
Kody Brown will try to set his marital record straight on Sunday night. Sister Wives will wrap up its one-on-one special this evening, with host Sukanya Krishnan at last bringing up the female elephant in the polygamous room. Robyn Brown. Is she truly Kody’s favorite spouse, as fans have theorized...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’
SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to Housewives
Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen — which was ultimately dismissed in August — that alleged a racially insensitive work environment NeNe Leakes apparently has thoughts on a Real Housewives return — though she's letting others do the talking... for now. The Real Housewive of Atlanta alum reposted a tweet questioning Bravo's sense of "grace" on Tuesday after Brandi Glanville sparked speculation about her own possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Leakes, 55, retweeted a...
Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much
When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
