ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
homestyling.guru

Converting an Undesired Alcove into an IKEA Built-in Media Center

Skilled IKEA design makes awkward nooks and crannies look intentional. Alcoves and recesses are on-trend—but that doesn’t mean everyone loves them. Many people build them into a home to designate areas or break up the space. What happens when you purchase a home with a feature like this,...
homestyling.guru

HVAC Air Balancing: What You Should Know

If you’re struggling with maintaining—or even attaining—a consistent temperature throughout your house, your HVAC system may be out of balance. This guide will explain the basics of air balancing, including how DIYers can tackle the job and when they should call a professional to sort out their home’s heating and air conditioning system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy