Ten cabins with cosy interiors that frame views of nature
From Norway to New Zealand, this lookbook explores rural cabins with cosy living areas that are animated by natural materials and views out over wild landscapes. Cabins are a popular building typology with architects all around the world. Typically built from wood, the little shelters are ideally suited as peaceful retreats in remote locations.
Style Scouting: Vol. 127
Thanks for stopping by for this week’s Style Scouting. My Sunday post where I share the random stuff that captured my attention or inspired me that I found online. This last week of January in SC it was cold outside, so I decided to go with it by staying inside to enjoy…
Tria Arquitetura renovates São Paulo penthouse with sculptural staircase
A large variety of art and collectible design pieces populate this penthouse apartment in São Paulo, designed by local studio Tria Arquitetura, which also includes a sculptural staircase. The renovation of the 960-square-metre Frederic Chopin Apartment was led by architect Marina Cardoso de Almeida of Tria Arquitetura, who reconfigured...
Luca Nichetto transforms Swedish villa into his own studio and showroom
Luca Nichetto has converted a 1940s villa in Stockholm into a studio to display his designs in a domestic setting and provide a comfortable working environment for his team. The Italian designer’s studio was previously based out of an apartment in the city’s Midsommarkransen neighbourhood. But when the landlord wanted to raise the rent, Nichetto decided to relocate to a larger property in a nearby suburb.
Isern Serra creates pared-back office "with seemingly surreal details" for Andrés Reisinger
Spanish architecture and interior design studio Isern Serra kept to a material palette of concrete, quartz and stainless steel to create this pared-back office for Reisinger Studio. Located in the Poblenou neighbourhood in Barcelona, digital artist Andrés Reisinger’s studio is surrounded by several other creative’s offices and is designed to...
Converting an Undesired Alcove into an IKEA Built-in Media Center
Skilled IKEA design makes awkward nooks and crannies look intentional. Alcoves and recesses are on-trend—but that doesn’t mean everyone loves them. Many people build them into a home to designate areas or break up the space. What happens when you purchase a home with a feature like this,...
