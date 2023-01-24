ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Chase ends with deadly crash

County begins process of acquiring land for new jail. Hundreds of student attend "Colonial Day" at the capitol. Worries over scrapped teacher pay raises.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
New Oklahoma Phone Scam Makes Callers Think They Face Imminent Arrest

An Oklahoma lawmaker is warning Sooner State residents of a new phone scam. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says the scammer, who identifies him- or herself as a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office, claims that the recipient of the call missed a court date and a warrant has been posted for his or her arrest. However, if the recipient will provide a credit-card number, the bogus deputy says he'll clear the recipient's record and keep them out of jail. The caller reportedly may even use the name of an actual law-enforcement officer in the caller's area. If you receive such a call, hang up and call your local sheriff.
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St.
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
