Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
KFOR
Chase ends with deadly crash
County begins process of acquiring land for new jail. Hundreds of student attend "Colonial Day" at the capitol. Worries over scrapped teacher pay raises.
OKCPD respond to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
iheart.com
New Oklahoma Phone Scam Makes Callers Think They Face Imminent Arrest
An Oklahoma lawmaker is warning Sooner State residents of a new phone scam. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says the scammer, who identifies him- or herself as a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office, claims that the recipient of the call missed a court date and a warrant has been posted for his or her arrest. However, if the recipient will provide a credit-card number, the bogus deputy says he'll clear the recipient's record and keep them out of jail. The caller reportedly may even use the name of an actual law-enforcement officer in the caller's area. If you receive such a call, hang up and call your local sheriff.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
Hundreds of gang members, associates convicted for drug trafficking network orchestrated behind bars
More than 1,000 pounds of meth, heroin, and cocaine were taken off the streets. Nearly 400 guns and $1.3 million in cash was also seized.
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker warns of scammers impersonating sheriff's deputies
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker, who was a target of scammers this week, issued a warning to Oklahomans on Thursday. A scammer called Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, pretending to be a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office. The scammer said Treat missed a court date and had a warrant out for his arrest.
Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large
The victim in Oklahoma City's 5th homicide of 2023 has been identified. Police are still looking for the suspect. The post Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Remains found by Oklahoma investigators identified as Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — The Chief Oklahoma Medical Examiner has positively identified remains that were found in the area where it was believed a missing 4-year-old girl's body was located. The remains were found on Jan. 17, after Oklahoma authorities arrested a couple who were the alleged caregivers of 4-year-old...
Lawsuit claims Oklahoma City Police Department unfairly targeted Muslim American Air Force Veteran
Oklahoma's Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma City Police Department, claiming a American Muslim Air Force veteran is being targeted by the department.
news9.com
Lawsuit Filed Against OKC Police For Allegedly Targeting Oklahoma Man
A lawsuit has been filed against the Oklahoma City Police Department for allegedly targeting an Oklahoma man. Saadiq Long claims officers have targeted him five times over the last two months, and two weeks ago they held him at gunpoint. The U.S. Air Force veteran made international headlines back in...
Police investigate shooting in Midwest City
Authorities in Midwest City are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager early Friday morning.
KOCO
Security cameras capture armed robbers holding up Oklahoma dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Security cameras captured armed robbers holding up a dispensary in Oklahoma. A store clerk was sent home after a suspect pulled a gun on her and demanded money while another suspect stole bags of marijuana. However, police were able to track down the suspects quickly. "She...
WIBW
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
Clerk survives attack using office supplies during robbery at Oklahoma City gas station
An Oklahoma City store clerk survived an attack after using an office supply item.
Edmond Police: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation
Edmond Police initially told KFOR an out-of-state caller claimed a man in Edmond was threatening to kill his family, then himself, so officials conducted a welfare check at the man's home near Santa Fe and Second.
Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide
The victim in a Southside stabbing has been identified. Police are still piecing together what happened that led to the death. The post Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Driver killed after wild chase ends in NE OKC building crash
Officials say one person is dead following a wild chase in Oklahoma City early Friday morning.
Moore Public Schools coach let go after allegations of inappropriate student relationship
Moore Public Schools says one of its coaches has been released from duty after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
