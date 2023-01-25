"Maybe The Source Material Was Weak": Trixie Mattel Got Into A Fight With George Santos On Twitter, And The Winner Was The Internet

Even if you haven't been following the news closely, you're probably more than aware of who George Santos is — the first-term House member who represents New York's 3rd Congressional District, and whose debut in Congress has been marred by several allegations and scandals . Honestly, I can't even get into all of them here.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

But one of the most recent was an unconfirmed rumor that he had performed as a drag queen named Kitara Ravache in Brazil — which was backed up by a photo of someone who looks a lot like him in drag. George denied it and said that it was "categorically false."

The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false.The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results.I will not be distracted nor fazed by this. @Santos4Congress 01:20 PM - 19 Jan 2023

George later seemed to confirm to reporters that it was him in the photo as well as in videos , but he also said he was not a drag queen:

george santos: “i was not a drag queen. i was young and had fun at a festival” @mattxiv 12:10 AM - 22 Jan 2023

Of course, all of this has been fodder for the late-night talk shows. And Jimmy Fallon had the iconic comedian Jon Lovitz on his show to portray George and poke fun at all the rumors and scandals surrounding him.

NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Well, apparently George didn't like any of the impersonations of him, and called out Jon's performance in particular in a tweet yesterday:

I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up. @Santos4Congress 11:37 PM - 23 Jan 2023

This led to the one and only Skinny Legend herself, Trixie Mattel, stepping in to give a little light and funny read:

Well, the inner Kitara Ravache jumped out and said, "Oh, you want to read? Well, the library is open!" George responded by bringing up Trixie's infamous All Stars 3 Snatch Game performance:

And, of course, Trixie had a brilliant response to that:

@Santos4Congress I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival! @trixiemattel 03:20 AM - 24 Jan 2023

But George wasn't done just yet, and decided to go in for one final blow — and I hate to say it, but he kinda ate:

@trixiemattel It’s all good! I won my race against the fan favorite too. 💪🏼🇺🇸 @Santos4Congress 05:03 AM - 24 Jan 2023

Now, Twitter being Twitter, there were a LOT of people who had some hilarious responses to this whole exchange:

A UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN AND TRIXIE MATTEL ARE BEEFING WHAT IS 2023 @trashygaytweets 03:12 AM - 24 Jan 2023

I didn’t have Kitara vs Trixie on my 2023 bingo card but here we are @JackieCoxNYC 06:37 PM - 24 Jan 2023

@Santos4Congress @trixiemattel Stop letting the toxic fanbase tear you guys apart we need rugirls to stick together @dps_moira 02:52 AM - 24 Jan 2023

George Santos is 100% going to put *noticed by Trixie 1/23/23* in his profile. https://t.co/En3AzQgmxE @bdanielcole 03:37 AM - 24 Jan 2023

These two sitting in a windowless conference room with sugar-free Red Bull, nicotine gum and a laptop with a Google doc full of Trixie Mattell clapbacks @NRMorrow 04:48 AM - 24 Jan 2023

George Santos completely reading Trixie Mattel is NOT helping his “I was NOT a drag queen” narrative @alicialutes 05:54 AM - 24 Jan 2023

I’m sorry but Kitara Ravache ate Trixie up. Cleared. I’ve never been more convinced that this man is a drag queen. https://t.co/GmzCJSXtjR @jush_for_fun 03:58 AM - 24 Jan 2023

But really, the best tweet had to come from "America's True News Source," Pop Crave, which tweeted this headline:

Drag performers Trixie Mattel and George Santos go back and forth at each other on Twitter. @PopCrave 04:58 AM - 24 Jan 2023

Since last night, Trixie has not responded to George's latest tweet, so I guess it's safe to say that the library is officially closed.

World of Wonder