ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

22 Mistakes Workers Made That You Can't Even Be Mad At Because Technically, They Did Their Job

By Christopher Hudspeth
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOUKz_0kQAgch100

1. Whoever made this sign to guide customers to the nearest 24-hour pharmacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j24vt_0kQAgch100
u/kupus0 / Via reddit.com

2. Whoever wrote this headline that's trying to draw clicks while spoiling one crucial detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8UDX_0kQAgch100
u/lowExpand / Via reddit.com

3. Whoever painted this photo in great detail, watermark included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262CPo_0kQAgch100
u/aweSAMness_ / Via reddit.com

4. Whoever was responsible for covering this hole in the most lazy (albeit creative) way possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbfXe_0kQAgch100
u/titiso7685 / Via reddit.com

5. Whoever put watermelon in this bin that's definitely not labeled for watermelon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMa2e_0kQAgch100
u/Due_Structure_4205 / Via reddit.com

6. Whoever installed this faucet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4sbF_0kQAgch100
u/CoolJabez0404 / Via reddit.com

7. Whoever made the signs and prices for nonmembers and members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0ULZ_0kQAgch100
u/blootsie / Via reddit.com

8. Whoever prepared this package.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wdKd_0kQAgch100
u/nereuszeer / Via reddit.com

9. Whoever was responsible for the text on this cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335IRP_0kQAgch100
u/TheRebelknight01 / Via reddit.com

10. Whoever confused Avatar: The Last Airbender with Avatar , the James Cameron movie franchise...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpKXW_0kQAgch100
u/umbersome / Via reddit.com

...I mean, come on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rQJQ_0kQAgch100
u/umbersome / Via reddit.com

11. Whoever stamped the expiration date on the hamburger buns, literally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOqIF_0kQAgch100
u/daafiidii / Via reddit.com

12. Whoever did this paint job a little too thoroughly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWDwL_0kQAgch100
u/TheTB94 / Via reddit.com

13. Whoever refilled these candy dispensers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUjMt_0kQAgch100
u/TheSANEG / Via reddit.com

14. Whoever was responsible for putting clothes on this mannequin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWfIj_0kQAgch100
u/benkozich / Via reddit.com

15. Whoever put the maintenance-hole cover back like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qav7l_0kQAgch100
u/Tombombleron / Via reddit.com

16. Whoever filled this can labeled "BLACK BEANS."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppXs0_0kQAgch100
u/Dabs4Cayde / Via reddit.com

17. Whoever decided all fruits and vegetables are interchangeable, even when you're trying to teach kids about 'em.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNIej_0kQAgch100
u/TyrannosaurusRex12 / Via reddit.com

18. Whoever was responsible for putting a restaurant logo on the payment booklet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BirTr_0kQAgch100
u/annoying-ben / Via reddit.com

19. Whoever put together this sign advertising fruits and vegetables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiDdN_0kQAgch100
u/ambitiousshark / Via reddit.com

20. Whoever was responsible for painting, not the handling or disposal of roaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tg1DL_0kQAgch100
u/bieleft / Via reddit.com

21. Whoever had the simple job of coming up with five words that start with "C":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429pY1_0kQAgch100
u/dunchermuncher / Via reddit.com

22. And finally, whoever chose these spotty, green, moldy-looking sheets to separate these slices of cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wPo5_0kQAgch100
u/nakisa444 / Via reddit.com

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Distractify

Guy Meets Dream Girl at Bar, Gets Her Phone Number but She Intentionally Left Two Digits Blank

As cheesy as it might sound, love is probably the closest thing to magic that exists. Situations that would otherwise be "meh" or downright painful can feel like the greatest time of your life if you're in it with someone you're in love with. Waiting in line at the DMV with the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot better than being there alone, which is even better than being there with someone you're in a bad relationship with.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
msn.com

7 Body Language Signs That Mean Someone Is Attracted to You, According to Therapists

Slide 1 of 8: Putting yourself out there is not easy. When we admit our feelings toward another person, we open ourselves up to the possibility of rejection—and there are few more dreaded experiences. That's why instead of being direct, we often take a less straightforward approach when we're into someone, even if we don't realize we're doing it. According to therapists and other relationship experts, body language can easily give you away when you're talking to a person that you're interested in. Read on to find out the seven most common signs that indicate attraction.READ THIS NEXT: Wearing This One Thing Makes You Instantly More Attractive, New Study Says.Read the original article on Best Life.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
New York Post

My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it

Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy