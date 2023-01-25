There's A Debate Raging On TikTok Over The "Employee Health" Charge This Woman Noticed On Her Restaurant Bill

No ! Now I will carefully check my resteraunt receipt and either they can deduct it or I will ! it's not my job to pay for employee health care ...its theirs !
Absolutely not! I would want to know how much comes out of the employee's paychecks for health coverage. My guess, they don't even offer it affordably to the employees and they're expecting the customers to pay their part of the premium. Nope Not No
You know, I go to a restaurant for a meal, a service provided by a for profit company (in majority of cases). I have difficulty with a for profit company passing along charges like that, would that mean the for profit would credit me for the profit they made on the service provided to me? Come on. That is ridiculous.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Related
This "Million Dollar Company" Told Employees No Call-Offs Will Be Accepted, And People Are Rightfully Dragging Them
California woman shows restaurant receipt where she was charged an extra 5% for "employee health" in viral TikTok video
Company Built Employees Tiny Houses Instead of Office Cubicles and TikTok Loves It
Restaurant customer says she was charged 5% ‘employee health’ fee, causing outcry
Woman Says Panera Bread Employee Refused To Take Drive-Thru Order After 3-Year-Old Child Starts Screaming, Sparks Debate
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
Bartender Finds Lost Purse, No One Can Believe What's Inside
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
Landlord Caught Entering House Without Permission, Claims They Can “Come Whenever They Want”
Wendy's Employee Films Behind the Scenes As She Fills a Drive-Thru Order for Burger with 11 Extra Patties
After Text Calling Maternity Leave 'Sitting On Your Ass,' Law Firm Looks To Sit On Its Ass In Response
Man in Wheelchair Kicks Friends Out of Home for Excluding Him from New Year Celebration
Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment
BuzzFeed
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 67