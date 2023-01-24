Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Gymnastics Opens Home Slate in Front of Raucous Spectrum Magic Crowd
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's gymnastics team made sure the largest home crowd in a decade did not leave the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum disappointed – despite falling short in its dual meet against BYU on Friday. The Aggies notched two individual event titles and the all-around crown,...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Gymnastics Opens Home Slate Friday Against In-State Rival BYU
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's gymnastics team is set to kick off the home portion of its 2023 season on Friday, Jan. 7, when it welcomes in-state rival BYU to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference dual meet between the Aggies and Cougars will begin...
utahstateaggies.com
GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Concludes California Trip at Fresno State Saturday
• Utah State leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.421) and is ninth in 3-pointers made per game (10.42). • Junior guard Steven Ashworth is fourth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.477), and leads the Mountain West and ranks 11th in the nation in 3s made per game (3.38), while grad forward Taylor Funk is second in the MW and 21st in the nation in 3-point FG percentage (.425), and is second in the conference and 41st in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (2.85).
utahstateaggies.com
Aggies Lose 85-75 at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – An 18-0 Aztec run midway through the first half proved too large a hole to dig out from as Utah State men's basketball lost 85-75 to San Diego State on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena. After a pair of free throws from graduate forward Taylor...
myhits106.com
Former Cowgirl Volleyball Head Coach Carrie Yerty Passes Away
The University of Wyoming athletic community mourns the death of former Cowgirl volleyball head coach Carrie Yerty. She passed away Tuesday following a long battle with cancer. Yerty became the head coach for the University of Wyoming Volleyball team prior to the start of the 2008 season. She led the...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Tennis Announces the Additions of Magdalena Nunez Pureco and Maile Brilhante
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State Women's tennis coach, Sean McInerney, announces the additions of freshman Magdalena Nunez Pureco and junior transfer Maile Brilhante. Magdalena (Merdia, Yucatan, Mexico) joins the Aggie squad as a true freshman competing in the 2023 dual match season. Maggie has compiled a 3-5 professional record and has made it to three title finals, taking the J5 Leon Juniors Doubles Title in 2019. Career-high ITF rankings include the 712 spot for the Juniors ranks and a 1,767 Women ranking.
ksl.com
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
sweetwaternow.com
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration
LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
usustatesman.com
Cache Smash: Cache Valley’s rage room
It was last year’s New Year’s goal to open a business together. About 11 months later, Utah State University alumni Jeremy and Jentrie Hales plan to open Cache Valley’s first ever rage room. “We’re excited too. Things are looking up and going in the right direction. It’s...
Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
kvnutalk
Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
cachevalleydaily.com
750-unit planned development approved for south Logan
LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the first phase of a 751-unit apartment and townhome development coming to south Logan. The project, named Altitude, will be located at 2200 South 800 West on nearly 37.5 acres, bordering Nibley and Millville, as well as a Union Pacific railroad line along the east.
ksl.com
Utahn who murdered weeks after being paroled sent back to prison for 25 years to life
OGDEN — Second District Judge Cristina Ortega said two words came to mind while reading the pre-sentence report for Ryan Joseph Dash: "executed" and "ambush." "This offense is clearly an example of extreme cruelty and depravity," she said of the murder he committed just three weeks after Dash was released from the Utah State Prison in early 2020.
Layton attraction fined after several guests bitten by animals
An interactive aquarium in Layton was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after it found that several guests were bitten by animals.
