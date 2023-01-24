Construction Walls Go Up Around The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida, Vehicle With Characters Removed

Read full article on original website
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Inside the Magic
Universal Shuts Down Popular Ride on Both Coasts, What Is Going On?
A popular Universal ride is now unavailable at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, is everything alright?. Universal Orlando Resort has been dealing with extended closures, frequent shutdowns, and modified operations at some of the Orlando theme park’s most popular attractions since last year, with Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls remaining unavailable for months before it reopened in December and Poseidon’s Fury closing frequently despite an extensive closure and refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure; and Revenge of the Mummy, at Universal Studios Florida, still listed under “Technical Rehearsal” on the Park’s website.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Villain-Con Minion Blast Gets More Details Added to Entrance and Queue, Minion Café Expands at Universal Studios Florida
Get ready for more Minions! There are a lot of changes happening around the front of Universal Studios Florida as the area transitions from Production Central to Illumination Avenue. The new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and Minion Cafe will be opening this summer and construction seems to be ramping up. We spotted a few new decorations added to the queue of Villain-Con and some additional steel structure taking shape at the Minion Cafe. Take a look at the latest progress on these two projects.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges Closing for Refurbishment Next Month at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will close for a month-long refurbishment starting on February 13, 2023. The water ride is scheduled to be closed through March 10, 2023. It went through a standard refurbishment about this same time last year. Meanwhile, Jurassic Park...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘WaterWorld’ Performer Possibly Drowned, Rushed to the Hospital at Universal Studios Hollywood
Local news in Los Angeles is reporting that a performer in the “WaterWorld” show at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital today after a possible drowning was reported. A spokesperson for the park told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the incident occurred this afternoon, stating “Details surrounding...
Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain rise shuts down for good amid accusations of racist themes
Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida's Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. It had been in operation since 1992. Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South, namely a Change.org petition with over 21,000 signatures stating that the ride is "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes."
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
ComicBook
Splash Mountain: Water From Disney World Ride Fetching Hundreds Online After Closure
Splash Mountain will soon be a distant memory. Disney World fiends lined up for hours on end Sunday to be one of the last riders on the decades-old Frontierland attraction. Now, just hours ahead of its official closure on January 23rd, water taken from the aquatic ride is fetching hefty sums online.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor
Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
disneyfanatic.com
The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’
There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
The best part of my family's 7-night trip to Disney World was our day at Universal Orlando — next time we'll stay there, too
My kids,12 and 13, said a day at Universal Studios was the best part of our seven-night trip to Disney World, where we stayed at a Disney resort.
disneytips.com
Disney World Continues Setting Restrictions for Attractions With Its Next Thrill Ride
If you have visited theme parks outside of Walt Disney World, then you are probably aware that Disney Parks have had a rather lenient setup when it comes to which items Guests are able to bring onto attractions. The majority of rides at Walt Disney World have compartments to keep...
Disney World Spent Millions On An Epcot Fireworks Display, And 4 Other Cases Of Attractions Going Spectacularly Wrong
Sometimes Disney World attractions stand the test of time, sometimes not.
Stunt performer hospitalized after fiery fall at Universal Studios Hollywood show
The show, based on the movie “WaterWorld,” has been part of the amusement park since the mid-1990s.
SFGate
Some Disney Adults Can’t Let Racist Splash Mountain Go
There was a funeral at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Sunday night. It wasn’t for a person, mostly because the park’s strict rules would never allow that, even if the person was buried in a trademarked Disney coffin. No, hundreds of Disney enthusiasts flocked to the Florida theme park to say goodbye to the controversial but dearly beloved ride Splash Mountain.
