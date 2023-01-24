Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses

(Update: adding video, comments from Oregon Health and Fitness Alliance)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State lawmakers are considering a bill that would make Oregonians more liable for injury, when you take part in activities considered “inherently risky”.

The Athletic Club of Bend and nearly 20 other local businesses support the bill, saying it’s needed to protect the activities, and the people who love them.

Senate Bill 754 would reverse a 2014 supreme court ruling, regarding a terrain park injury at Mt. Bachelor, which found recreational liability waivers virtually unenforceable.

Senate Bill 754 , co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, would allow operators to require anyone who engages in a sport, fitness or recreational activity to sign a release from “claims for ordinary negligence.”

If the bill passes, people performing “inherently risky” activities like skiing, rafting or mountain biking, would be held to their signed liability waiver.

Jim Zupancic is the president of the Oregon Health and Fitness Alliance, a group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation , in support of Senate Bill 754.

“All other Western States recognize that, except Oregon,” Zupancic said. “So this would just bring Oregon back in alignment as it was before 2014 with all the other Western States,”

Mt. Bachelor, the Athletic Club of Bend, MBSEF, Oregon Adaptive Sports and several other Central Oregon businesses are in support.

Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod voiced quick support last Thursday of the new legislation that would reverse a liability court ruling which prompted major concern among ski resorts and other recreation businesses.

Mcleod said the bill is “needed to restore the balance between the responsibilities of recreation and fitness organizations and the responsibility of individuals.”

Zupancic added Tuesday, “If we don’t have these liability waivers these businesses won’t be able to offer these to the public."

Zupancic said with the onus almost always on the business, insurance companies are either denying coverage or significantly increasing their premiums.

With higher premiums, comes higher rates.

“We know that consumers can’t afford to pay higher rates and so these parts of the businesses will probably have to shut down,” Zupancic said.

NewsChannel 21 asked Zupancic if the bill passes, if there's a chance rates or prices go down at these businesses.

“Well we know from all of the inflation that we’re seeing in so many things, food prices and other things, we don’t know what’s going to happen ultimately with prices,” Zupancic said.

If the bill passes, it does not mean the business is free from all accountability.

A court will always look at the waivers on a case by case basis.

However, it would take away the 2014 precedent, of the business being responsible no matter what.

