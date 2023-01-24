Read full article on original website
Join our Public Meetings!
The Town of Los Altos Hills is updating its required Housing Element for the planning period 2023-31. The Planning Commission will meet on January 27th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to consider recommending the adoption of the Housing Element. Subsequently, City Councill will meet January 30th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. to consider adopting the Housing Element. A digital copy of the meeting agenda and staff report will be posted on the Town’s website https://losaltoshillsca.portal.civicclerk.com/
Weekly Update: January 27, 2023
Input Requested from Residents and Businesses by Friday, January 27. Due to recent storms, Contra Costa County has an Emergency Proclamation that sets the County up to qualify for Individual Assistance (IA). At this time, Contra Costa County has not qualified for Individual Assistance from CAL OES or FEMA. To qualify, the County has to demonstrate a significant impact on private property.
DWR Approves Groundwater Sustainability Plans for Four Northern California Basins
Sacramento, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced today the approval of groundwater sustainability plans for four groundwater basins – Napa Valley Subbasin in Napa County, as well as Santa Rosa Plain Subbasin, Petaluma Valley Basin, and Sonoma Valley Subbasin in Sonoma County. California’s extreme swings...
Walnut Creek Assisted Living Facility Worker Charged in Death of Resident
Contact: Ted Asregadoo, Public Information Officer, 925-957-8638. Walnut Creek Assisted Living Facility Worker Charged in Death of Resident. Martinez, Calif. – An assisted living worker at Atria Walnut Creek has been charged with a felony complaint in the death of a 94-year-old resident on August 31, 2022. 54-year-old Lateshia...
