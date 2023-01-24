The Town of Los Altos Hills is updating its required Housing Element for the planning period 2023-31. The Planning Commission will meet on January 27th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to consider recommending the adoption of the Housing Element. Subsequently, City Councill will meet January 30th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. to consider adopting the Housing Element. A digital copy of the meeting agenda and staff report will be posted on the Town’s website https://losaltoshillsca.portal.civicclerk.com/

LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO