The Town of Los Altos Hills is updating its required Housing Element for the planning period 2023-31. The Planning Commission will meet on January 27th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to consider recommending the adoption of the Housing Element. Subsequently, City Councill will meet January 30th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. to consider adopting the Housing Element. A digital copy of the meeting agenda and staff report will be posted on the Town’s website https://losaltoshillsca.portal.civicclerk.com/
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
Weekly Update: January 27, 2023

Input Requested from Residents and Businesses by Friday, January 27. Due to recent storms, Contra Costa County has an Emergency Proclamation that sets the County up to qualify for Individual Assistance (IA). At this time, Contra Costa County has not qualified for Individual Assistance from CAL OES or FEMA. To qualify, the County has to demonstrate a significant impact on private property.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Walnut Creek Assisted Living Facility Worker Charged in Death of Resident

Contact: Ted Asregadoo, Public Information Officer, 925-957-8638. Walnut Creek Assisted Living Facility Worker Charged in Death of Resident. Martinez, Calif. – An assisted living worker at Atria Walnut Creek has been charged with a felony complaint in the death of a 94-year-old resident on August 31, 2022. 54-year-old Lateshia...
MARTINEZ, CA

