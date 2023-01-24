Read full article on original website
Breaking Defense
Ukraine fighting confirms Marines’ new focus on battlefield ‘thinkers’: Officials
WASHINGTON — The Marine Corps today took the latest step in its Force Design 2030 efforts, initiating a wide range of assessments and overhauls that are all aimed at revamping how the service produces Marines. Russia’s war in Ukraine, senior officials say, have “confirmed” the direction the new document sets for the Marine Corps.
Defense One
When May a Robot Kill? New DOD Policy Tries to Clarify
Did you think the Pentagon had a hard rule against using lethal autonomous weapons? It doesn’t. But it does have hoops to jump through before such a weapon might be deployed—and, as of Wednesday, a revised policy intended to clear up confusion. The biggest change in the Defense...
Defense One
Expect Big Replenishment Orders Soon, Army Tells Industry
The Pentagon is preparing to place a number of large orders in coming months to replenish U.S. stockpiles drained of billions’ of dollars worth of weapons and military equipment given to Ukraine over the past year, the U.S. Army’s top weapons buyer said Wednesday. “There are going to...
Defense One
The Pentagon’s Innovation Shop Wants More Influence in 2023
The U.S. military can’t deal effectively with China’s moves in the Pacific unless it improves its ties with tech firms, the head of the Pentagon’s innovation arm said. “Any type of adversarial activity in the INDOPACOM [area of responsibility] is probably going to occur on a timeline where we won't be able to generate solutions organically and the department,” said Mike Madsen, the acting director of the Defense Innovation Unit. “We need to have that in-place relationship with the commercial ecosystem to get those solutions as quickly as possible.”
Defense One
Russian Robot Maker Working On Bot to Target Abrams, Leopard Tanks
A Russian manufacturer says it is adapting one of its ground robots to target Abrams and Leopard tanks—the types heading to Ukraine from the United States, Germany, Poland and other countries. Dmitry Rogozin, a former head of of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos and current head of the “Royal...
Defense One
US Army Readies Ukraine Abrams Tank Options For Policymakers
Now that the White House has pledged to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the Army is working up various plans to help the Ukrainian military operate the maintenance-hungry and fuel-thirsty battlefield behemoths. “The Army is developing options that will be presented to senior leaders,” Douglas Bush, the Army’s top...
Defense One
Next Missile Sub ‘Facing Delays’ Due to Design, Materials, and Quality, GAO Says
Navy leaders want their newest ballistic-missile sub six months early—but it’s already “facing delays” and its builder isn’t planning properly for problems that might knock it off budget or schedule, a Government Accountability Office report says. “After more than a year of full-scale construction on...
