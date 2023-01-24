Read full article on original website
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown Planning and Development Commission Approve Second Chick-Fil-A Proposal
The City of Elizabethtown Planning and Development Commission reviewed the proposed commercial design for a second Chick-Fil-A last night. The proposal was accepted and approved with a 3-0 vote. The new restaurant will be built on Executive Drive where Ryan’s Steakhouse formerly stood and should be open in 2024. No date for the start of construction was discussed.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro. Water's Edge in Elizabethtown is hosting a "For the Love of Wine" the weekend before Valentine's Day. It includes a speed dating event on Friday, a couple's dinner on Saturday and a Valentine's Day brunch. You can buy tickets on the winery's website.
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
WBKO
Mattingly responds following protests over Republican club event at local restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Louisville Metro Police Officer, who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, released a statement following protests after footage of the deadly raid was reportedly shown in a local restaurant. On Jan. 23, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens offers 'subdued beauty' during its offseason
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving down I-71 towards the city, near the impound lot and on top of the old city dump, beauty springs from the discarded. The talented Waterfront Botanical Garden team, tasked with growing from trash, works year-round to ensure our community always has a fresh perspective. Jamie...
wcluradio.com
Bakery, kitchen supply store opens in downtown Glasgow
GLASGOW — A life-long dream turned to reality last weekend for a Glasgow woman after she opened the newest bake shop and kitchen supply store downtown. Katie Reece said she grew up alongside her grandfather who taught her to bake goods like bread and rolls. With that knowledge, she ventured to open Sweet Basil Bake Shop which now resides on the east side of the downtown square.
WLKY.com
Brides left without answers after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Imagine you’re a future bride planning a wedding. You find the perfect dress, pay for it, order it, then, before it's delivered, you find out the shop is out of business. That's the situation facing some Louisville brides-to-be. “With this place, you pay upfront, so...
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
spectrumnews1.com
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
wcluradio.com
Dollar General, DPW parking lot to be vacated by May 1
This Dollar General store, located at 309 W. Main St. in Glasgow, will be vacated by May 1, 2023, according to a letter sent to the Dollar General Corporation Thursday by members of a project development board overseeing the constriction of a new judicial center in Barren County. A nearby parking lot and building behind the DG store will also be vacated and eventually demolished.
wdrb.com
Netflix to start charging for password sharing by the end of March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix announced it will charge users for sharing their password starting at the end of March. The streaming service didn't release a specific date when the charge will take affect or how the policy will work. Netflix said more than 100 million households use account sharing,...
wdrb.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes holding grand opening Jan. 28 for first brick-and-mortar location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown is about to get a little sweeter. Big Nita's Cheesecakes is opening its first brick-and-mortar location. It is hosting a grand opening Saturday at 1011 East Main Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The dessert shop sells specialty cheesecakes and cheesecake desserts, like cupcakes and cookies.
WHAS 11
Student disagrees with JCPS' version of events after gun found at Eastern High
A fight, a gun, and a major scuffle all during lunchtime at Eastern High School. Some parents say they disagree with the district's version of what happened.
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville mayor unveils $30 million plan to revitalize city park in Bullitt County
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Shepherdsville has unveiled a multi-million dollar project to revitalize the city's main park. Newly-elected Mayor Jose Cubero is pushing for a project to enliven Shepherdsville Park. Cubero believes the city's main park is underutilized, which is why he is bringing forward a $30 million vision to transform the park into an entertainment and sports center.
How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
wdrb.com
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
La Grange restaurant closed until 'further notice' due to vandalism, theft
LA GRANGE, Ky. — La Grange restaurant Oli Pollo is closing until 'further notice.'. The Peruvian rotisserie posted on Facebook that they are closing due to recent vandalism and theft of their restaurant. In the several photos that were posted, you can see holes in a bathroom wall and...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
k105.com
Worker at BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale injured
A worker at Glendale’s BlueOvalSK Battery Park has been injured on the job. The incident occurred Monday morning at approximately 9:30 when a worker fell on the roof of the facility. The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded and retrieved the man, who suffered a leg injury, from the roof. “A...
