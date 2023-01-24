ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

quicksie983.com

Elizabethtown Planning and Development Commission Approve Second Chick-Fil-A Proposal

The City of Elizabethtown Planning and Development Commission reviewed the proposed commercial design for a second Chick-Fil-A last night. The proposal was accepted and approved with a 3-0 vote. The new restaurant will be built on Executive Drive where Ryan’s Steakhouse formerly stood and should be open in 2024. No date for the start of construction was discussed.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro. Water's Edge in Elizabethtown is hosting a "For the Love of Wine" the weekend before Valentine's Day. It includes a speed dating event on Friday, a couple's dinner on Saturday and a Valentine's Day brunch. You can buy tickets on the winery's website.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wcluradio.com

Bakery, kitchen supply store opens in downtown Glasgow

GLASGOW — A life-long dream turned to reality last weekend for a Glasgow woman after she opened the newest bake shop and kitchen supply store downtown. Katie Reece said she grew up alongside her grandfather who taught her to bake goods like bread and rolls. With that knowledge, she ventured to open Sweet Basil Bake Shop which now resides on the east side of the downtown square.
GLASGOW, KY
WHAS11

Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Dollar General, DPW parking lot to be vacated by May 1

This Dollar General store, located at 309 W. Main St. in Glasgow, will be vacated by May 1, 2023, according to a letter sent to the Dollar General Corporation Thursday by members of a project development board overseeing the constriction of a new judicial center in Barren County. A nearby parking lot and building behind the DG store will also be vacated and eventually demolished.
GLASGOW, KY
wdrb.com

Netflix to start charging for password sharing by the end of March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix announced it will charge users for sharing their password starting at the end of March. The streaming service didn't release a specific date when the charge will take affect or how the policy will work. Netflix said more than 100 million households use account sharing,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville mayor unveils $30 million plan to revitalize city park in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Shepherdsville has unveiled a multi-million dollar project to revitalize the city's main park. Newly-elected Mayor Jose Cubero is pushing for a project to enliven Shepherdsville Park. Cubero believes the city's main park is underutilized, which is why he is bringing forward a $30 million vision to transform the park into an entertainment and sports center.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Worker at BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale injured

A worker at Glendale’s BlueOvalSK Battery Park has been injured on the job. The incident occurred Monday morning at approximately 9:30 when a worker fell on the roof of the facility. The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded and retrieved the man, who suffered a leg injury, from the roof. “A...
GLENDALE, KY

