The Elizabethtown Police Department has released a statement concerning a threat to a Hardin County School for today. “At around 3:50 Tuesday afternoon, we were contacted by Hardin County control in reference to a threatening complaint. The initial report indicated a seventh grade student at Bluegrass Middle School shared plans with fellow classmates indicating the suspect planned to bring a gun to campus this morning and shoot other students. Our officers interviewed multiple witnesses who substantiated the complaint. Within an hour and a half of us receiving the initial complaint, the suspect was identified and taken into custody for Terroristic Threatening 2nd degree. Regardless of the suspect’s age, this type of behavior is criminal and will not be tolerated,“ stated Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham. No additional information is available at this time.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO