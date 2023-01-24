Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
quicksie983.com
Former Hardin County Board of Education Member, Longtime Educator Passes Away
A former Hardin County Board of Education member passed away on Sunday. According to a statement from Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan, Mike Kinney, age 75, represented Division 2 on the Board from 2011 until 2018. Kinney was also a social studies teacher at the former East Hardin High School and Central Hardin High School for 27 years. Kinney was passionate about students and committed to ensuring staff were respected and held in high regard. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown Police Issue Statement Addressing Bluegrass Middle School Threat
The Elizabethtown Police Department has released a statement concerning a threat to a Hardin County School for today. “At around 3:50 Tuesday afternoon, we were contacted by Hardin County control in reference to a threatening complaint. The initial report indicated a seventh grade student at Bluegrass Middle School shared plans with fellow classmates indicating the suspect planned to bring a gun to campus this morning and shoot other students. Our officers interviewed multiple witnesses who substantiated the complaint. Within an hour and a half of us receiving the initial complaint, the suspect was identified and taken into custody for Terroristic Threatening 2nd degree. Regardless of the suspect’s age, this type of behavior is criminal and will not be tolerated,“ stated Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham. No additional information is available at this time.
quicksie983.com
Proposed Second Elizabethtown Chick-Fil-A Design To Be Reviewed Tonight
The City of Elizabethtown Planning and Development Commission will be reviewing the Commercial Design plan for a proposed second Chick-Fil-A coming to town this evening. After the presentation of the design, a vote will be taken. The proposed location of the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is at the former Ryan’s Steakhouse on Executive Drive and is expected to open in 2024, if approved.
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown Planning and Development Commission Approve Second Chick-Fil-A Proposal
The City of Elizabethtown Planning and Development Commission reviewed the proposed commercial design for a second Chick-Fil-A last night. The proposal was accepted and approved with a 3-0 vote. The new restaurant will be built on Executive Drive where Ryan’s Steakhouse formerly stood and should be open in 2024. No date for the start of construction was discussed.
quicksie983.com
COVID-19 Cases Rise In Kentucky While Flu Remains At Elevated Levels
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky and nationwide are rising while flu and RSV decline. During his recent Team Kentucky update, Governor Beshear announced that most Kentucky counties are at a moderate to high community level. Currently Hardin, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue and Grayson counties are rated at low community levels. Influenza in Kentucky is declining but remains at elevated levels. The most recent numbers provided by Lincoln Trail District Health Department for the week ending January 14th shows 9 new cases in Hardin County with just over 250 total cases in the county. Nelson and Meade also reported a lab confirmed cases of flu in the same week.
quicksie983.com
Magnolia Bank Announces Branch Closure Plans
Magnolia Bank will announce today plans to close its banking center in Magnolia. According to a statement from Magnolia Bank, the center located at 4910 L&N Turnpike, will begin a phased closing starting on February 1st with new, reduced hours. Bank Board Chair Eric Garrett said closing the location was not a decision made lightly but a decline in walk-in transactions, staffing challenges and increased use of online and mobile banking options were top factors in the decision. Once the banking center closes, those employees will have the opportunity to continue working at a different location.
quicksie983.com
Radcliff Mayors Breakfast
Radcliff Mayor JJ Duvall invites the public to breakfast Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 9am at Colvin Community Center. Podcast: Download (Duration: 4:31 — 10.3MB)
Comments / 0