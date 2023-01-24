Work On South Loop’s Futuristic Gateway Towers Will Start This Year As Part Of A $7 Billion Megadevelopment Plan

Read full article on original website
Office in Downtown Chicago still an upward battle. But how about the suburbs?
Office in Downtown Chicago is still an upward battle, with few signs of it returning to pre-pandemic occupancy any time soon. Though Chicagoland continues to face similar obstacles, there are more glimmers of light, based on the Q4 Chicago Suburbs Real Estate Insight Report by JLL. While Chicagoland ended the...
Eater
Which of These NYC-Based Chicago Dogs Is Better?
Like so many foods, Chicago’s distinctive hot dog originated at the Columbian Exposition of 1893, held along the waterfront of Lake Michigan on the South Side. Cracker Jack, shredded wheat, and the brownie all debuted there, and chili con carne from San Antonio was popularized so effectively that cans of it were soon being gobbled in every corner of the country. Another prominent contribution of the fair was the Chicago hot dog. Two Austrian Jewish immigrants, Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichl, founded the Vienna Beef company that year and sold their frankfurters topped with mustard and onions from a window in the Old Vienna pavilion.
thereporteronline.net
12 New Restaurants to Try this Chicago Restaurant Week
Do you know? Not only is CRW the best time to explore classic Chicago restaurants, it is also a great opportunity to discover your new favorite! If you didn’t know, we have a bunch of first-time participants this CRW, some coming in with a reputation around the block, others completely new and ready to take their spot. Without further ado, here are 12 new restaurants in Chicago that are participating in CRW for the very first time. Let us know what you think of them!
Naansense Planning Even More Chicagoland Sites
The company is planning to open in Schaumburg and Glenview next year
thereporteronline.net
Pickwick Theatre boosts Park Ridge economy, experts say, as owners await deal with new operator – Chicago Tribune
As the owners of the Pickwick Theatre work out an agreement with a prospective tenant to take over the theater operations, Park Ridge officials and business community members weighed in on how the 1928-vintage landmark theater draws people to the city’s Uptown area and functions as an economic engine and cultural anchor.
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
ABC7 Chicago
Some Chicago restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill
CHICAGO -- The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago's most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
Chicago Public Radio
From downtown Chicago to the neighborhoods, here’s how the mayoral candidates are vowing to strengthen the city’s economy
From vacant storefronts on Michigan Avenue to high-profile departures of some corporate headquarters to the shuttering of neighborhood grocery stores, Chicago’s economy has been challenged by both the pandemic and crime. As Mayor Lori Lightfoot now seeks a second term in office, her rivals are putting the blame on...
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Construction to start on Harper Court Phase 2 in Hyde Park
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Demolition work is underway developers plan to start building 300,000 sq. ft. Harper Court in Hyde Park next month. Construction is expected to be completed by the middle of next year. Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company and Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners reconfigured plans for...
New Chicago flyover experience under construction at Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS)-- How would you like to fly over Chicago while barely leaving the ground?An aerial view of the city is being turned into a new ride at Navy Pier.The company Pursuit already has flyover experiences in Las Vegas and Canada.Riders will feel like they're flying as they hang suspended from moving seats with their feet dangling below as they watch films on a 65-foot wrap around screen.It will replace the IMAX theater and is expected to open in spring of 2024.
hpherald.com
University of Chicago Medicine cancer center to commence construction in fall 2023
"Individuals who live on the South Side of Chicago are twice as likely to die from cancer than those that live anywhere else in America," said Dr. Mitchell Posner, M.D., Physician-in-Chief of University of Chicago Medicine's (UCM) Comprehensive Cancer Center. “And that problem is expected to grow worse in the years ahead.”
Lightfoot Celebrates Opening of New Police, Fire Training Academy She Once Opposed
In the thick of her reelection bid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot stepped off the campaign trail Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new West Garfield Park facility that she said will offer state-of-the-art training to Chicago police officers, paramedics and firefighters that she opposed during her first bid for office.
Chicago high-rise fire: 1 dead in extra-alarm fire that tore through multiple floors, CFD says
One person has died after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a Kenwood high-rise Wednesday morning.
New restaurant taking over the former Tavern on Rush space
CHICAGO — The former location of Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast is about to have a new tenant. Per a news release sent out Thursday morning, The Bellevue is set to open late this Spring at 1031 North Rush Street in Chicago. Tavern on Rush closed its doors on October 26 of last year. […]
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
Cafe La Cave, popular restaurant and venue in Des Plaines, closing after 46 years
A popular venue for wedding, special events, and steakhouse in Des Plaines is closing its doors after 46 years in business.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged
CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
