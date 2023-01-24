NEW HAVEN — A jury found a New Haven man guilty of murder this week in the fatal shooting of Michael Rosario in 2019, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Parris, 56, was convicted Wednesday of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was also convicted of criminal possession of a pistol or a revolver in a separate proceeding before Judge Jon M. Alander, the state agency said in a news release Friday.

