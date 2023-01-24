ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition after shooting in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is left in critical condition after a shooting in West Haven earlier today. West Haven Police say they responded to the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm Street this afternoon for a person shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police investigate shooting that leaves one in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Sunday. Shortly before 12:44 a.m., a gunshot victim walked into St. Francis Hospital for treatment. The victim was rushed into emergency surgery and is currently in critical condition. Police have not identified the victim,...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 18 years in fatal shooting of 21-year-old

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in July 2020, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Justice on Friday. According to court records, Khalil Abdul-Hakeem of Bridgeport was killed when he was shot by Lamar Nalley, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Five New Haven juveniles crash stolen car, Woodbridge police say

WOODBRIDGE — Five juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14 crashed a stolen car Sunday, according to police. Two of the juveniles were 12, two were 13 and one was 14, Woodbridge police said Wednesday. They were all identified as New Haven residents, police said. Woodbridge officers responded...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
darientimes.com

Waterbury police: Man shot at Wolcott Street gas station

WATERBURY — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a gas station Thursday morning, police said. Officers were called to the Valero on Wolcott Street just before 11:20 a.m. for a report of gunfire. At the gas station, officers found a 28-year-old man who "sustained gunshot wounds," Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Jury convicts New Haven man in fatal shooting of building superintendent

NEW HAVEN — A jury found a New Haven man guilty of murder this week in the fatal shooting of Michael Rosario in 2019, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Parris, 56, was convicted Wednesday of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was also convicted of criminal possession of a pistol or a revolver in a separate proceeding before Judge Jon M. Alander, the state agency said in a news release Friday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 fires break out on neighboring streets in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials in New Haven responded to two separate fires on Bishop Street and State Street on Friday night, according to authorities. The fire that erupted at a multi-family home at Bishop Street displaced at least 12-15 people, according to New Haven Fire Department officials. Officials said the fire was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Police seek suspects in Hamden drive-by shooting on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN — Police are looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting near a local gas station early Sunday. A man told police he was in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Dixwell Avenue when a gold Ford Explorer almost backed into his vehicle. The back seat passenger then rolled down the Ford's window and pointed a gun at him, Hamden Police Sgt. Angela Vey said in a news release Thursday.
HAMDEN, CT

