darientimes.com
West Haven police: Campbell Avenue shooting leaves man in critical condition
WEST HAVEN — West Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to the parking lot of a Burger King near Campbell Avenue and Elm Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday for the reported shooting, according to Sgt. Patrick Buturla.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police investigate shooting that leaves one in critical condition
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Sunday. Shortly before 12:44 a.m., a gunshot victim walked into St. Francis Hospital for treatment. The victim was rushed into emergency surgery and is currently in critical condition. Police have not identified the victim,...
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
zip06.com
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
New Haven man sentenced to 18 years in fatal shooting of 21-year-old
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in July 2020, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Justice on Friday. According to court records, Khalil Abdul-Hakeem of Bridgeport was killed when he was shot by Lamar Nalley, […]
East Hartford police find vehicle, driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
Police have located the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run, East Hartford police announced.
Hamden woman sentenced for vehicular death of a woman while under-the-influence
MILFORD, Conn. — A Hamden woman was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment for the vehicular death of Elizabeth DiMaggio. Nicole Labonte, 37, was sentenced in Milford on Wednesday. Labonte was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation by West Haven police. Members of the West Haven Police Major Accident...
darientimes.com
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
darientimes.com
Five New Haven juveniles crash stolen car, Woodbridge police say
WOODBRIDGE — Five juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14 crashed a stolen car Sunday, according to police. Two of the juveniles were 12, two were 13 and one was 14, Woodbridge police said Wednesday. They were all identified as New Haven residents, police said. Woodbridge officers responded...
darientimes.com
Waterbury police: Man shot at Wolcott Street gas station
WATERBURY — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a gas station Thursday morning, police said. Officers were called to the Valero on Wolcott Street just before 11:20 a.m. for a report of gunfire. At the gas station, officers found a 28-year-old man who "sustained gunshot wounds," Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
darientimes.com
Jury convicts New Haven man in fatal shooting of building superintendent
NEW HAVEN — A jury found a New Haven man guilty of murder this week in the fatal shooting of Michael Rosario in 2019, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Parris, 56, was convicted Wednesday of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was also convicted of criminal possession of a pistol or a revolver in a separate proceeding before Judge Jon M. Alander, the state agency said in a news release Friday.
2 fires break out on neighboring streets in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials in New Haven responded to two separate fires on Bishop Street and State Street on Friday night, according to authorities. The fire that erupted at a multi-family home at Bishop Street displaced at least 12-15 people, according to New Haven Fire Department officials. Officials said the fire was […]
darientimes.com
Police seek suspects in Hamden drive-by shooting on Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN — Police are looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting near a local gas station early Sunday. A man told police he was in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Dixwell Avenue when a gold Ford Explorer almost backed into his vehicle. The back seat passenger then rolled down the Ford's window and pointed a gun at him, Hamden Police Sgt. Angela Vey said in a news release Thursday.
Eyewitness News
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport organizers plan 'peaceful gathering' following video release of Tyre Nichols' fatal beating
Organizers tell News 12 they are still coordinating the event but want to hold it in the afternoon after church services, so as many people as possible can attend.
