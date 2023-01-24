Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County completes annual Point in Time count
More than a thousand volunteers gathered early Thursday morning throughout San Diego County to conduct the annual Point in Time count by engaging with individuals experiencing homelessness. Nearly 1,500 volunteers participated in the count, led by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, to provide a snapshot of unsheltered San Diegans...
chulavistatoday.com
Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista
A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
NBC San Diego
Owners of Squalid Downtown San Diego Hotel Hit With $320,000 Bill From City
The owners of a hotel that was sued by the city for allegedly unsafe conditions has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 to reimburse the city's costs to relocate the hotel's tenants, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Friday. The six-story building, which is located between Sixth and...
multihousingnews.com
San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground
Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
chulavistatoday.com
Low income seniors in may qualify for San Diego County Transportation Program
A local nonprofit organization received a $1.5 million grant from the County of San Diego to provide free rides for low-income seniors throughout the region. The funds were granted to the Jewish Family Services of San Diego to launch the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program in partnership with the County of San Diego Health And Services Agency, and LiveWell San Diego. The program will be operated through Jewish Family Services’ “On the Go”, which remains the county’s largest senior transportation service.
Low-Income Seniors in Parts of San Diego County May be Eligible for Free Ride Program
With a new grant, a local nonprofit has launched the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program, which offers free rides to low-income seniors living in dozens of local zip codes. San Diego County provided the funding to Jewish Family Service of San Diego. “Reliable, affordable transportation can make all the...
Power outage leaves thousands without lights in East County
Over 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without lights in the East County, due to a power outage in the area.
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
Explosion at Kearny Mesa company barbeque critically injures caterers
SAN DIEGO — Two employees of a catering company were critically injured when a propane tank exploded at a barbeque in Kearny Mesa, scarring them with life-threatening burns, Thursday afternoon. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called around 12:44 p.m. to the 9300 block of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa...
Chula Vista Medical Center ER technician paints portraits of caregivers
An ER technician with a passion for art dedicated a hallway in Sharp Chula Vista's triage department to first responders with a display of their portraits.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
Possible tuberculosis exposure reported at Boys & Girls Club in South Bay
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Thursday announced a possible tuberculosis exposure at Boys & Girls Club's National City, as well as some of their summer camp sites.
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
KPBS
Families of people who died in custody call for group meeting with San Diego County sheriff
Justice reform activists and family members of people who died in custody held a news conference in front of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Wednesday to express their frustration over not being able to meet with Sheriff Kelly Martinez as a group. "We see it as an ugly start...
Active tuberculosis case reported at National City Boys and Girls Club
Students and staff at Boys & Girls Club's National City location and some Boys & Girls Club summer campsites may have been exposed to tuberculosis, according to San Diego County Public Health.
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
La Jolla's La Casa de los Amigos gets historic designation from San Diego board
A local preservationist hails the decision as 'glorious,' and the applicants for a planned development of the property hope for clear guidance on what they will be allowed to do.
Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure
SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
3 People Burned In Propane Tank Explosion At Cubic HQ Event
A 5-gallon propane tank fueling a portable grill caught fire and exploded Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa, injuring three people, OnScene TV is reporting. The explosion happened about 12:45 Thursday during a corporate event held on a patio to welcome the new CEO of Cubic Corp. at the company’s Balboa Avenue headquarters in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.
North County Report: Encinitas Already Bars Gas Stoves in New Homes
Cable news recently ignited with talk of a nationwide ban on gas stoves, but Encinitas has been playing with the idea since 2021. Encinitas was the first city in the county, and one of only a few in Southern California, to implement a ban on gas-powered stoves, heaters, clothes dryers and other appliances in new residential and commercial construction.
