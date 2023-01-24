ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County completes annual Point in Time count

More than a thousand volunteers gathered early Thursday morning throughout San Diego County to conduct the annual Point in Time count by engaging with individuals experiencing homelessness. Nearly 1,500 volunteers participated in the count, led by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, to provide a snapshot of unsheltered San Diegans...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista

A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
CHULA VISTA, CA
multihousingnews.com

San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground

Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
LA MESA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Low income seniors in may qualify for San Diego County Transportation Program

A local nonprofit organization received a $1.5 million grant from the County of San Diego to provide free rides for low-income seniors throughout the region. The funds were granted to the Jewish Family Services of San Diego to launch the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program in partnership with the County of San Diego Health And Services Agency, and LiveWell San Diego. The program will be operated through Jewish Family Services’ “On the Go”, which remains the county’s largest senior transportation service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido

While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
ESCONDIDO, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure

SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

3 People Burned In Propane Tank Explosion At Cubic HQ Event

A 5-gallon propane tank fueling a portable grill caught fire and exploded Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa, injuring three people, OnScene TV is reporting. The explosion happened about 12:45 Thursday during a corporate event held on a patio to welcome the new CEO of Cubic Corp. at the company’s Balboa Avenue headquarters in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

