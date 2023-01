A man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison on Friday for denoting explosive devices at two ATMs in San Diego in an attempt to steal money from those machines. Chad Lee Engel, 50, of Chula Vista pleaded guilty to one count of bank burglary and conspiracy to commit bank burglary. He received the same charges as his co-defendant Scott Michel Petri for the attempted burglary on July 4 and Aug.13, 2017.

