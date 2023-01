Grace Nguyen, Jessi Kiser and Lilly Winston all won in singles for the Gainesville girls in a 5-0 win against Chestatee on Tuesday at Longwood Park.

Sarah Ellen Toms/Mercy Ricoh and Madilyn Dye/Avery Ferguson won in doubles for the Lady Red Elephants.

Up next, Gainesville hosts West Hall on Jan. 31 at Longwood Park.