Globally, scientists have confirmed the existence of about 190 meteor impact sites. Now, thanks to a discovery announced last fall, teams of researchers from the University of Minnesota may be able to add one more to that list. These scientists—part of the University’s Minnesota Geological Survey (MGS) unit—have uncovered what they believe to be an impact crater roughly 350 feet beneath the Twin Cities suburb of Inver Grove Heights. According to a research brief from the university, this crater appears to be at least 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) across, which would give it an area “11 times the size of Meteor Crater, the iconic surface crater in Arizona, which measures 0.74 miles across.”

