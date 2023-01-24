Read full article on original website
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All
Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
hot967.fm
Cottonwood Co. Farmer Makes First Court Appearance Tomorrow
(St. Paul, MN) — The USDA is unveiling new rules to prevent organic food crime, and two Minnesota farmers are partly responsible. The department has tightened restrictions to prevent farmers from selling non-organic crops as organic. This comes after Cottonwood County farmer James Wolf was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota for allegedly making 46-million dollars off an organic fraud scheme from 2014 to 2021. Wolf pled not guilty. His alleged conspirator Adam Clifford Olson is expected to plead not guilty during his first court appearance tomorrow.
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog
A family of three sustained minor injuries in a highway crash involved a young bull moose in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad said the collision happened near the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve west of Melrude in Ellsburg Township on Highway 53.
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
fox9.com
Minnesota 'Name a Snowplow' finalists announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 "Name a Snowplow" are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include "Miracle on Ice," "Taylor Drift" and "Camp Scoopy". The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions. According to MnDOT,...
Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished
MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
Securing your truck's load in Wisconsin: How to avoid $124 fine
When transporting loads in the back of a truck or trailer, it's critically important to make sure all the items are secured properly.
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
What’s Included In MNDOT’s 20 Year Transportation Plan For Minnesota?
It doesn't happen by accident. The very highways and roads we drive on today were first proposed and designed years ago, following a carefully drafted Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan (SMTP) adopted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Every five years, the agency reevaluates their strategic plans to maintain that they...
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Jackson County Pilot
Ask a Trooper: Mirror, mirror on the car
Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?. Answer:...
Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A heated debate is back in center focus Thursday, as the Minnesota Gun Owners' Lobby Day returns to the state Capitol. "They can drop all the gun bills they want," Rev. Tim Christopher said. "They're not going to work." In light of recent mass shootings in California and an uptick in gun related crime in Minnesota, there's a renewed promise from democrats to pass new gun laws. With a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see opportunity to pass something this legislative session. Two bills on the docket in this session include a push for expanded criminal background checks...
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota
John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Top Reasons People Are Moving To The Duluth Area When They Retire
There are countless reasons to love the Northland. Whether you're a "lifer" or moved here at some point along the way, I think each of us recognizes the benefits and advantages that Duluth, Superior, and the surrounding area of the Twin Ports has to offer. And while the benefits of...
How Many Minnesota’s Ten Smallest Towns Have You Visited?
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
How wage theft drains millions of dollars from Minnesota families – and what's being done to stop it.
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The dream is to get a job you love so much that it doesn't matter the pay, but dreams by themselves don't often cover the rent, buy groceries, or pay for car insurance.Jose Diaz Escobar learned that lesson as a teenager after moving to Minnesota from Guatemala to live with his father."The first thing was to pay all my bills," Escobar told CBS News Minnesota. "I got a job washing dishes at a restaurant."Escobar would work 40 hours a week for a wage of $8.25 an hour – all while simultaneously attending Northfield High School."That was...
twincitiesgeek.com
Scientist Julia Steenberg Discusses the Meteor Crash Site Uncovered in the Twin Cities
Globally, scientists have confirmed the existence of about 190 meteor impact sites. Now, thanks to a discovery announced last fall, teams of researchers from the University of Minnesota may be able to add one more to that list. These scientists—part of the University’s Minnesota Geological Survey (MGS) unit—have uncovered what they believe to be an impact crater roughly 350 feet beneath the Twin Cities suburb of Inver Grove Heights. According to a research brief from the university, this crater appears to be at least 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) across, which would give it an area “11 times the size of Meteor Crater, the iconic surface crater in Arizona, which measures 0.74 miles across.”
