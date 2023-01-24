ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension

The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract. The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million. Breaking news: The Mets are in... The post Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson

Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Are the Yankees pulling a Bubba Crosby with Aaron Hicks?

Since the beginning of the offseason, the Yankees have had three main priorities. The first priority was re-signing Aaron Judge. While it took many turns throughout the process, ultimately Aaron Judge signed a nine-year deal and was named captain of the Yankees. From there, New York wanted to upgrade their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule

A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts

A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal

The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
KANSAS CITY, MO
batterypower.com

Braves News: Brian Snitker extension, prospect list wrap-up, and more

The Atlanta Braves officially announced that they have extended manager Brian Snitker through the 2025 season. Snitker has spent 46 years in the Braves organization as a player and manager. He transitioned into his managerial role in 2016, replacing Fredi Gonzalez. Snitker, 67, has a 542-451 record. He recorded his...
Yardbarker

Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award

The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Josh Harrison signs with Phillies

Former White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison has reportedly found a new home. According to Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies and Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract. Harrison drew the ire of White Sox fans at the start of the 2022 season. He had a slow start to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year

The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
advocatenews.net

Two Baseball Greats

This week we lost two baseball greats. Frank Thomas was 93 and Sal Bando was 78. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1929, and his parents sent him to a Roman Catholic Seminary in Ontario, Canada, because they wanted him to be a priest. He played baseball in Canada and was signed by the Pirates.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

MLB Superstar Agrees To Major Extension

In the day of age of countless players reaching free agency in Major League Baseball, it is not often that we get to witness an elite player sign a very team-friendly contract extension to remain with their team. However, we witnessed that today with the New York Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

