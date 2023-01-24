Read full article on original website
Dodgers Utility Player Happy to Play 'Wherever They Need Me'
Chris Taylor has played all over the field for the Dodgers over the past six seasons, and he's looking forward to doing it again in 2023.
Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension
The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract. The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million. Breaking news: The Mets are in... The post Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
Are the Yankees pulling a Bubba Crosby with Aaron Hicks?
Since the beginning of the offseason, the Yankees have had three main priorities. The first priority was re-signing Aaron Judge. While it took many turns throughout the process, ultimately Aaron Judge signed a nine-year deal and was named captain of the Yankees. From there, New York wanted to upgrade their...
This Day in Phillies History: Phillies Trade a Hall of Famer to the Cubs
On this day in Philadelphia Phillies history, the Phillies traded Larry Bowa and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg to the Chicago Cubs.
Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal
This outfielder was once a top prospect in New York, a slugger that never panned out in pinstripes
Yankees settle with second baseman Gleyber Torres on one-year deal
The New York Yankees agreed to a one-year contract with second baseman Gleyber Torrres, avoiding arbitration. The team announced Sunday
MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule
A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal
The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
Braves News: Brian Snitker extension, prospect list wrap-up, and more
The Atlanta Braves officially announced that they have extended manager Brian Snitker through the 2025 season. Snitker has spent 46 years in the Braves organization as a player and manager. He transitioned into his managerial role in 2016, replacing Fredi Gonzalez. Snitker, 67, has a 542-451 record. He recorded his...
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
Rangers Going Off Local TV?
Impact of bankruptcy by Diamond Sports, which operates Bally's, could impact television revenue payments to the Rangers, other MLB teams.
Report: Josh Harrison signs with Phillies
Former White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison has reportedly found a new home. According to Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies and Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract. Harrison drew the ire of White Sox fans at the start of the 2022 season. He had a slow start to...
Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year
The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
Two Baseball Greats
This week we lost two baseball greats. Frank Thomas was 93 and Sal Bando was 78. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1929, and his parents sent him to a Roman Catholic Seminary in Ontario, Canada, because they wanted him to be a priest. He played baseball in Canada and was signed by the Pirates.
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major Extension
In the day of age of countless players reaching free agency in Major League Baseball, it is not often that we get to witness an elite player sign a very team-friendly contract extension to remain with their team. However, we witnessed that today with the New York Mets.
