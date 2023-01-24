PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University women's basketball sophomore guard Shaelyn Clark earned USCAA Women's Division 1 Player of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday. The Celtics faced Indiana University East Jan. 17, where Clark put up 16 points. She tallied four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in the 84-55 loss on the road.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO