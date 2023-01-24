ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Names Newest Elementary Schools after Former Educators

KATY, TX [January 23, 2022] – Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools will soon proudly display the names of four former educators and District leaders. David and Terri Youngblood were approved as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46. The Youngbloods have been...
KATY, TX
Houston Chronicle

This Houston Representative says potential state takeover of HISD was his idea

State Rep. Harold Dutton (D-Houston) said a potential state takeover of Houston Independent School District was his idea, dismissing the notion that Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican officials were first to suggest mediating operations of the state's largest school district. This week, the District 142 representative took full responsibility...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Yates principal Tiffany Guillory back on campus

Jack Yates principal Tiffany Guillory is back in the building of the Third Ward campus, after the Houston ISD twice reassigned her and then unsuccessfully moved to fire her earlier this month. Community members rallied behind Guillory, determined to get the 8-year principal back in her job. HISD first attempted...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deer Park ISD, Pasadena ISD cancel classes for Wednesday, January 25

DEER PARK, Texas - The Deer Park Independent School District. as well as the Pasadena Independent School District. announced on Tuesday evening that they would be canceling class on Wednesday, January 25, following the severe weather that rolled through the area. SUGGESTED: Houston Weather Video: Severe flooding, heavy rain and...
DEER PARK, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
TOMBALL, TX
multihousingnews.com

Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community

Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

