Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Names Newest Elementary Schools after Former Educators
KATY, TX [January 23, 2022] – Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools will soon proudly display the names of four former educators and District leaders. David and Terri Youngblood were approved as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46. The Youngbloods have been...
Houston Chronicle
This Houston Representative says potential state takeover of HISD was his idea
State Rep. Harold Dutton (D-Houston) said a potential state takeover of Houston Independent School District was his idea, dismissing the notion that Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican officials were first to suggest mediating operations of the state's largest school district. This week, the District 142 representative took full responsibility...
defendernetwork.com
Yates principal Tiffany Guillory back on campus
Jack Yates principal Tiffany Guillory is back in the building of the Third Ward campus, after the Houston ISD twice reassigned her and then unsuccessfully moved to fire her earlier this month. Community members rallied behind Guillory, determined to get the 8-year principal back in her job. HISD first attempted...
Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center scheduled to open in 2023
Read below for the latest news on the Oscar Johnson Community Center. (Rendering courtesy city of Conroe) Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he is excited for the new Oscar Johnson Community Center on Foster Drive to be finished for the community. According to Czajkoski, the new center is needed to...
fox26houston.com
Deer Park ISD, Pasadena ISD cancel classes for Wednesday, January 25
DEER PARK, Texas - The Deer Park Independent School District. as well as the Pasadena Independent School District. announced on Tuesday evening that they would be canceling class on Wednesday, January 25, following the severe weather that rolled through the area. SUGGESTED: Houston Weather Video: Severe flooding, heavy rain and...
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
multihousingnews.com
Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community
Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
46 new restaurants that opened in 2022 in The Woodlands area or are coming in 2023
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) The Woodlands area has seen the opening of several restaurants in 2022 and a few more have already announced plans for 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids menu. Average entree...
Conroe's director of capital projects and transportation resigns
Capital Projects and Transportation Director Thomas Woolley resigned Jan. 24 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) During a special meeting Jan. 24, the Conroe City Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Thomas Woolley, the city's director of capital projects and transportation. According to a Jan. 25 release from the city, the city administrator's...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area school closures, cancellations, early release due to weather in Southeast Texas
Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m. Due to the weather, some school districts are canceling after school activities or releasing students early. Here's a list of changes for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Alief...
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
hellowoodlands.com
College Park High School Senior Selected as Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search
CONROE, TX – The Woodlands College Park High School senior Siddhanth (Siddhu) Pachipala has been named a top 40 finalist in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Society for Science announced Tuesday.
28 new retailers now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 and offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball and Magnolia communities will see a number of new retailers open this year following several openings in 2022. This list is not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Appliances 4 Less. 701 E Main...
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
Gary Palmer begins role as new city administrator in Montgomery
Montgomery City Council names Gary Palmer as new city administrator. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The city of Montgomery welcomed its new city administrator, Gary Palmer, on Jan. 6. Palmer was appointed to the position on Dec. 13. In an email Jan. 23, Palmer said he has a background in urban planning,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lina Hidalgo returning to Houston after spending a few weeks away, staff member says
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo planned to return to Houston on Wednesday and help with disaster recovery after taking a weeks-long leave of absence, according to a member of her staff. Hidalgo’s office said Jan. 4 that she would be taking a “brief” personal leave to visit her ill grandfather...
Nearly 400 acres of commercial development to take shape in Tomball, Magnolia in 2023
Heritage Green is bringing commercial space to Magnolia. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Multiple tenants in Tomball and Magnolia developments are scheduled to open this year alongside a Costco breaking ground as hundreds of acres of commercial development are in the works in the area. “Tomball is an ideal destination for commercial...
Fort Bend ISD talks timeline for $1.2B bond, further reduces budget
Following a survey of voters, Fort Bend ISD will decide Feb. 13 whether to call a bond election. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Fort Bend ISD officials announced there is more room to scale back on expenditures for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget as well as the timeline for calling a $1.2 billion bond during the Jan. 23 board of trustees meeting.
