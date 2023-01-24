ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVUE

1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 dead, 4 injured at hookah lounge shooting in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people were injured and one person died in a northwest Austin shooting Saturday night, the Austin Police Department confirmed. At 10:19 p.m., 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. Austin police arrived at 10:21 p.m. and found...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Early morning shooting leaves building damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Building damaged in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
TEMPLE, TX
KVUE

SWAT called to Perry Avenue, scene still active

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT was called out to an apartment complex for a "family violence" call. According to APD Spokesperson Alexandra Parker, a 911 call was made at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 27 for "family violence with a deadly weapon" at 2213 Perry Avenue, where the Meadowbrook Apartment complex is located. Dispatchers were advised that the suspect was possibly under the influence of narcotics.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said a SWAT standoff in South Austin ended peacefully on Friday. Police said at 12:31 p.m., officers received a call of family violence involving a deadly weapon at the Meadowbrook Apartments near Oltorf and S. Lamar. When officers arrived around 12:46 p.m.,...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Temple shooting victim dies from injuries, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, the victim in Wednesday morning's Temple shooting, 27-year old Michael Powell, has died from his injuries on Thursday, Jan. 26. The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31st Street, police say. According to police, Powell was shot...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple shooting suspect arrested, victim in critical condition

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31 Street, police say. According to police, one man was shot and...
TEMPLE, TX

