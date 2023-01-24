Read full article on original website
1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
KXAN
1 dead, 4 injured at hookah lounge shooting in northwest Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people were injured and one person died in a northwest Austin shooting Saturday night, the Austin Police Department confirmed. At 10:19 p.m., 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. Austin police arrived at 10:21 p.m. and found...
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
Round Rock woman found not guilty in husband’s death
Tanner was charged with murder in July 2019. At the time, Round Rock police believed the situation was "domestic in nature."
KWTX
Early morning shooting leaves building damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
fox44news.com
Building damaged in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
VIDEO RELEASED: 3 APD officers shot downtown shooting suspect
In an effort to maintain transparency and build trust with the Austin community, the Austin Police Department released several materials related to the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 15, according to a APD news release.
Police: SWAT responding after woman won’t leave south Austin apartment
Police said a family violence call led to a SWAT situation Friday afternoon because a woman will not leave her south Austin apartment.
SWAT called to Perry Avenue, scene still active
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT was called out to an apartment complex for a "family violence" call. According to APD Spokesperson Alexandra Parker, a 911 call was made at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 27 for "family violence with a deadly weapon" at 2213 Perry Avenue, where the Meadowbrook Apartment complex is located. Dispatchers were advised that the suspect was possibly under the influence of narcotics.
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said a SWAT standoff in South Austin ended peacefully on Friday. Police said at 12:31 p.m., officers received a call of family violence involving a deadly weapon at the Meadowbrook Apartments near Oltorf and S. Lamar. When officers arrived around 12:46 p.m.,...
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Family of man killed believes his death was unjustified
AUSTIN, Texas - Family, friends and community members gathered in North Austin to release balloons in memory of 42-year-old Marquis Demps. Demps was shot and killed outside an East Austin gas station on Jan. 21. His family believes his death was unjustified. "I love my son. My son was a...
Temple shooting victim dies from injuries, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, the victim in Wednesday morning's Temple shooting, 27-year old Michael Powell, has died from his injuries on Thursday, Jan. 26. The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31st Street, police say. According to police, Powell was shot...
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Local attorney says suspect should not have been arrested
AUSTIN, Texas - The East Austin Shells gas station employee arrested for murder is still in the Travis County Jail with a $1 million bond. Local attorney Terry Keel considers the bond amount unjustified. "They don't set bonds that high typically in capital murder cases in this county," said Terry...
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
Three identified in Thursday's police chase that ended in deadly crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of three people who died after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on Thursday afternoon. According to DPS, Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19, from Cameron was speeding south in a Dodge Challenger on US 190 about two miles north of Milano.
KWTX
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
'Someone took her away' | Family of road rage victim says arrest is step toward justice
AUSTIN, Texas — A victim's family is one step closer to finding answers after police made an arrest in what they've called a road rage case. U.S. Marshals arrested Manolo Gonzalez after a deadly shooting along Stassney Lane on Jan. 6. On Jan. 11, the victim was identified as...
KWTX
Carmen DeCruz changes statement, adds that Michael Dean may have reached for gun, the jury learned on day five of the former police officers trial
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The first official week of Carmen DeCruz’s trial wrapped up today, in Belton. The former Temple police officer is on trial for second degree manslaughter in the shooting and killing Michael Dean, an unarmed black man in 2019. Friday morning started out with a brief...
CBS Austin
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill officer seeking more answers into son's death
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of 21-year-old Jackson Lieber who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill Police Officer last week is demanding transparency from the investigation. The shooting happened near a home on FM 1869—just west of Highway 183 in Liberty Hill. The Williamson County Sheriff’s...
Temple shooting suspect arrested, victim in critical condition
TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31 Street, police say. According to police, one man was shot and...
